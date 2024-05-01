Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots golf stories in Scotland

Lewis Irvine keeps Edward Trophy in Lanarkshire hands

Kirkhill’s Lewis Irvine kept the Edward Trophy in Lanarkshire hands after following Andy Steven from Easter Moffat into the winner’s circle at Glasgow Golf Club’s Gailes Links.

Irvine, the beaten finalist in the 2019 Scottish Amateur Championship on the other side of the country at Crail, posted a level-par 142 total to land the prestigious early-season prize.

Kirkhill's Lewis Irvine pictured after being presented with the Edward Trophy by Glasgow Golf Club captan Peter McEachran following his win at Gailes Links in Ayshire.

He won by a shot from Lanark’s Gary McLetchie, who signed for a 68 in the second round with Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm) and host club member John Laurie a shot further back in joint-third.

The Edward Trophy is one of two historic elite amateur events hosted by Glasgow Golf Club, with the top prize in the Tennant Cup, which involves two rounds at Gailes Links followed by a final 36 at Killermont, having been increased to £650 for this year’s edition.

West Links Juniors celebrate triple title triumph

Members of West Links Juniors - an autonomous club formed through the amalgamation of youngsters at North Berwick and Tantallon Golf Clubs - enjoyed a special get-together to mark a triple title triumph.

West Links Juniors enjoyed a fun day hosted by North Berwick Golf Club professional Martyn Huish to mark a hugely-successful campaign. Picture: West Links Junior

The group, which ranges from nine to 17 in terms of age, won the East Lothian Junior League, East Lothian Junior Team Stroke-Play and the East Lothian Junior County Cup, the treble having only ever been achieved before by Tantallon and Kilspinde.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement,” said Ric Foulner, the West Links Junior convenor, “and the club is only going to go from strength to strength as we continue to implement more development into our junior programme.”

Players took part in a fun session on the practice putting green at North Berwick that had been organised by the club’s head pro Martyn Huish and one of his assistants, Fraser Johnson, while a function was hosted by Tantallon Golf Club.

Ray of Sunshine for card winner Craig Ross

Craig Ross, pictured in action on the Challenge Tour, finished joint-fifth in the Sunshine Tour Qualifying School in South Africa. Picture: by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images.

Craig Ross recorded the highlight of his amateur career when winning the South African Amateur Championship in 2016 and now he’s teed up a return to the Rainbow Nation as a professional.

The former Scotland international finished joint-fifth in the Sunshine Tour Qualifying School at Heron Banks Golf & River Resort, meaning he secured starts on the circuit’s 2024/25 schedule.

Ross, who played out of Kirkhill in his amateur days, shot rounds of 70-67-70-68 for a nine-under total in an event won on 15 under by South African amateur Altin van der Merwe, who is holding off his switch to the pro ranks until after playing in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon in July as the African Amateur champion.

“I’m really looking forward to it as I enjoy playing in South Africa, where I’ve had some good success and hope to continue that,” said Ross, who is now gearing up for next week’s Zimbabwe Open at Royal Harare.

Craigielaw's Guy Dalziel, Marc Reid and Kenny Glen pose with the trophy after winning the Lothians Team Tournament at Royal Musselburgh. Picture: LGA

Craigielaw add Lothians Team title to list of recent wins

Craigielaw’s trophy cabinet could be about to burst at its seams after the East Lothian club added to an impressive list of team title triumphs.

Guy Dalziel, Kenny Glen and Marc Reid delivered the club’s latest success in the Lothians Team Tournament at Royal Musselburgh. Glen led the way with a 66, with Reid and Dalziel signing for 67 and 70 respectively.

Adding up to a seven-under-par total, Craigielaw won by seven shots from Silverknowes (Connor McWatt, Keith Reilly and Graham Roberton), with Dunbar, helped by a best-of-the-day 65 from Jamie Duguid, two shots further back in third.

"We’re delighted to have won this event for the first time and to do so by seven shots is an amazing achiement,” admitted Dalziel.