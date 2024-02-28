Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories – at home and abroad

Dumbarnie Links will stage a final play-off in the resurrected Fife Junior Order of Merit in September. Picture: Dumbarnie Links

Fife fixture feast

Junior golfers in Fife will be fighting it out for 12 spots in an end-of-season play-off at Dumbarnie Links through the resurrection of an Order of Merit this year.

Players can pick up points for the Fife Golfing Association-run standings at all local Junior Opens, as well as the Fife Junior Strokeplay/Matchplay, Scottish Golf and Scottish Junior Tour events and some of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation events.

Craigielaw celebrate winning the East Lothian Winter League for the second season running. Picture: Craigielaw Golf Club

To be held on 22 September, the ‘Race to Dumbarnie’ will involve the 12 leading players based on scratch scores during the year while there will also be prizes for the top three in the handicap section.

In the men’s game, a similar end-of-season Seniors’ Order of Merit event will be held at The Duke’s in St Andrews on the same day while The Mackay Bowl, played for since 1968, will again be the main prize up for grabs over the season.

A new Gent’s Handicap Championship is being held on 7 July at Pitreavie while Canmore is set to stage a first Fife Women’s Stableford Championship on 25 August.

FGA President Jim McArthur said “The 2024 season for Fife Golfing Association and its affiliated clubs and societies is looking to be one of the most interesting in recent years, with a good range of competitions to suit all age groups and abilities, played on some of the best courses in Fife.”

Lee Rhind, right, celebrates with Jarred Jeter after the pair had teamed up to win a PGA fourball event in Texas. Picture: NTPGA

Craigielaw crowned champions for second season running

After waiting 15 years to return to winning ways in the East Lothian Winter League, Craigielaw have been crowned as champions for the second season running.

With Guy Dalziel now managing the team after Rodney French stepped down at the end of last season after his successful stint, the title was retained on Sunday with a 3-2 home win over Tantallon.

The victory was Craigielaw’s eighth in 12 games as they finished the campaign with 18 points to pip Musselburgh by a point, with Gullane third on 14 points.

Craigielaw's Carys Irvine is the Stephen Gallacher Foundation girls' senior ambassador for 2024. Picture: SGF

“It has been a tougher season compared to last year, but we had a good run of home wins since the turn of the year which have proved to be crucial in retaining the title.” said a delighted Dalziel. “Our next goal is to win the East Lothian Winter Cup for a third year in a row.”

Craigielaw will also be aiming to try and repeat the feat in the Edinburgh Summer League after landing that title for the first time last year.

Winterfield and Haddington are both facing Division 2 action in next season’s East Lothian Winter League after being relegated.

Texas triumph for former Uphall man Lee Rhind

Former Scottish Boys’ Stroke-Play champion Lee Rhind has chalked up a victory in Texas, where he not only now lives but has recently become president of the West Texas PGA.

Rhind, who hails from Uphall and landed his national title triumph at Downfield in 1997, teamed up with Jarred Jeter to win the KBS TOUR Shafts Pro-Assistant Championship.

It was a team triumph for Midland Country Club, where Rhind is the PGA head professional and Jeter is one of his assistants.

The 27-hole event was hosted at Golf Clubs at The Tribute, where Rhind and Jeter shot 69 on Old American Golf Club and 29 on the back nine of The Tribute then winning a two-hole play-off.

“I think as much as me and Jarred ended up with the trophies, I think that this is more of a club win,” said Rhind of the success, which earned the duo $3000 out of a total purse of $26,000.

Stephen Gallacher Foundation ambassdors announced

Ten players will be flying the Stephen Gallacher Foundation flag as ambassadors for the four-time DP World Tour winner’s junior programme this year.

Carys Irvine (Craigielaw) is the girls’ senior ambassador for 2024 and will be passing on her experience to Freya Russell (Royal Troon), Evie McCallum (Dunfermline), Jodie Graham (Royal Troon) and Sofia McGhie (Lancaster).

Former Scottish Boys’ champion Connor Wilson (Castle Park) is the boys’ senior ambassador on a list that also includes Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle), Fergus Brown (Gullane), Callum Bruce (Deeside) and Joe MacPherson (Gullane).

Meanwhile, foundation manager Scott Knowles will be assistant to GB&I Boys’ captain Chris King for the Jacques Leglise Trophy at West Lancashire in August.