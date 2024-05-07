Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots golf stories in Scotland

Panmure assistant pro Dominic Bradburn won the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour season-opener at Arbroath.

Panmure assistant pro Dominic Bradburn maintained his good form from the Midland Alliance over the winter to start the new Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour with an impressive win at Arbroath.

Bradburn, who was crowned as this year’s Midland Alliance champion, shot a five-under-par 65 at the Angus venue to finish four shots clear of his closest challengers.

Cowdenbeath Golf Club staged the Fife Golf Association Team Championship, with Fife Golf Trust earning praise for how the course was presented.

On a course that was in great condition considering the recent wet weather, second spot was shared by no less than four players as Andy Todd (Glenalmond College), Connor Wood (Dunnikier Park), Graeme Robertson (Fairways Golf Studios) and Scott Ross (Dunblane New) all carded 69s.

Kilspindie assistant Rob Paterson, winner of last year’s grand final at Dumbarnie Links, signed for a 71, one better than tour commissioner Tait and fellow Tartan Tour stalwart Stephen Gray.

The second event is now underway at Musselburgh and runs until 19 May.

David Mitchell leads way in New Club St Andrews success

Crail Golfing Society's Finlay Clark had good reason to smile after his success in the ProScot Golf Tour Young Pros' Order of Merit Sprint event at Gleneagles. Picture: PGA in Scotland

David Mitchell led the way as The New Golf Club, St Andrews won the Fife Golf Association Team Championship at Cowdenbeath.

Mitchell carded a best-of-the-day 65 to set up a triumph that came 120 years on from the same club winning the event in its first staging in 1904.

With Freddie Lawrence (69), Jim Woods (70) and Colin Edgar (75) backing him up, a total of 279 secured a seven-shot success over Thornton (Martin Buchan, Stuart McGaulley, Liam Mitchell and Stevie Swan).

Jimmy Mullen, who played in the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham, was in the Ladybank team that finished third.

Alyssa Henderson (The Renaissance Club) and Longniddry's Jenny Sewell pictured after the East Lothian Ladies' County Golf Association final at The Glen.

Individually, Charlie Gillespie (St Andrews) was next best after Mitchell with a 67 while Ryan Walsh (Kirkcaldy) signed for a 68.

Finlay Wallace wins Young Pros’ Sprint opener at Gleneagles

Crail Golfing Society’s Finlay Wallace produced an eye-catching effort to come out on top in a strong field for the Tartan Tour’s first ProScot Golf Tour Young Pros’ Sprint event of the season.

Helped by an eagle-3 at the seventh then a birdie to finish on the Queens’ Course at Gleneagles, Wallace carded a five-under-par 63 to win by a shot from Paul Shields (Kings Links Golf Centre) and John Henry (Wilson Golf).

Henry, who played in two Challenge Tour events in India earlier in the year, raced home in 27, making three 2s in a row, including an eagle at the 15th. After being four over through six holes, he then covered the remaining stretch in eight under.

Gragemouth’s Graeme Robertson, last year’s Scottish PGA Championship winner, signed for four birdies as he shared fourth spot with Gleneagles Hotel-attached Joe Bryce, with Prestwick’s Euan Ferguson a shot further back in sixth spot.

The second event in the series takes place at Hilton Park at the end of the month before also taking in visits to Bathgate, Gailes Links,

Double delight for Alyssa Henderson in East Lothian Ladies’ Championship

The Renaissance Club member Alyssa Henderson is the East Lothian Ladies’ champion for the second year running after retaining her title at the Glen.

Henderson, whose husband Neil is a professional, beat Longniddry’s Jenny Sewell by two holes in the final, winning six holes on the trot from the tenth to turn the tide after finding herself three down.

“Being able to win the championship for a second year wasn’t something that really occurred to me, especially with prestigious names such as Catriona Matthew’s being listed on the trophy who have won it multiple years in a row,” said Henderson. “It was wonderful to win it for the first year at my home club but winning away from home makes the accomplishment feel even greater.”