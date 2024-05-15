Stirling's Alison Davidson shows off the trophy after landing a tenth triumph in the Stirling & Clackmannan Ladies ' Championship at Bathgate.

Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots golf stories in Scotland

Sweet success for Alison Davidson during cancer battle

Former Scottish Women’s champion Alison Davidson has landed one of the sweetest successes of her glittering career.

Not only was it a tenth title triumph for her in the Stirling & Clackmannan County Ladies’ Championship but this one came in the middle of a fight with cancer.

Paul Lawrie Golf Centre member Ruby Watt with her course-record setting card in the Junior Tour Scotland event at Forfar.

“It really meant a lot to me to win on this occasion,” admitted Stirling member Davidson of beating West Lothian’s Margo Gardner by one hole in the title decider at Bathgate. “A year ago when I was watching the final, I didn’t know if I’d get back to playing competitive golf, so to have won on Friday was very special.”

Davidson, who landed her Scottish title win in 1997, has entered next week’s event at Nairn Dunbar. “I just enjoy being out on the golf course and playing the game I love with friends,” she added.

Ruby Watt sets Forfar course record in Scotland Junior Tour triumph

Ruby Watt signed off by setting a new women’s course record at Forfar to land a dramatic victory in the second event on this season’s Junior Tour Scotland.

Broomiknowe's Kate McIntosh celebrates winning the Midlothian County Ladies' Championship for the fith time. Picture: MCLGA

Watt, who plays her golf at Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and is a Paul Lawrie Foundation ambassador, followed opening scores of 73 and 74 with a six-under-par 66 (32-34).

Beating the previous record, which had stood since 1990, by one, the brilliant effort saw her win by a shot from Carly McDonald (St Regulus), with last week’s Foundations’ Trophy winner Evie McCallum (Dunfermline) one further back in third.

In an equally-thrilling boys’ contest at the Angus venue, Gullane’s Joe McPherson, who’d opened with scores of 69 and 72, closed with a 67 to pip both Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) and Jamie McDonald (New Club St Andrews) by a shot.

"Forfar is a great venue and didn't disappoint once again,” said circuit founder Paul Gibson. “Lots more new players coming on board now, so hopefully this refreshing trend will continue.”

Glenn McPhee was given a send off by players and officials at West Kilbride following his retiral as the PGA in Scotland's main tournament director. Picture: PGA in Scotland

Kate McIntosh lands fifth Midlothian Ladies’ title win

Hannah Darling may be Broomieknowe’s star player but Kate McIntosh also continues to do her bit when it comes to putting the Bonnyrigg club on the map.

In winning the Midlothian County Ladies’ Championship at Murrayfield, McIntosh made it three victories in a row and five in total.

She beat Baberton’s Rachel Livingstone 7&5 in the final on this occasion after ending a brave bid by host club member Caroline Steedman with a 2&1 victory over her in the semi-finals.

“I played some decent golf over the weekend and am really proud to be the champion again,” admitted McIntosh, reflecting on an event that saw Jane McDonald (Merchants) land the B title.

Tartan Tour stalwart Glenn McPhee retires

Glenn McPhee, a well-known figure at golf clubs around the country, has retired from his role as the PGA in Scotland’s main tournament official and director.

Along with his colleagues, McPhee worked tirelessly to deliver top-class events on the Tartan Tour and was extremely well-liked and respected by everyone he came across.

“I would like to thank Glen for 24 years of outstanding service to The PGA,” said David Longmuir, manager of the PGA in Scotland. “He has been a stalwart of The PGA for all these years and I, along with so many members, have benefitted greatly from his advice, knowledge and friendship.”