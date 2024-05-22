Milngavie's Lorna McClymont pictured during the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open Championship at Troon earlier in the year. Picture: Scottish Golf.

Martin Dempster’s comprehensive round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

Unless two former winners can roll back the years, a new name will almost certainly go on the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship trophy at Nairn Dunbar this weekend.

The 70-strong field includes Alison Davidson and Elaine Moffat, the champions in 1997 and 1998 respectively, but, with all due respect to both of them, it’s unlikely that a repeat could be on the cards on the Moray coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not with the likes of last year’s Irish and Welsh Women’s Open winner Lorna McClymont, 2023 Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open champion Jasmine Mackintosh and 2022 St Rule Trophy winner Jennifer Saxton in the field.

Top table guests at the Royal Perth Golfing Society and County and City Club’s 200th anniversary dinner: Front (from left): Professor David Purdie (speaker), Alastair Hodge (speaker), Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie, Robin Duncan (Captain), Kate Guthrie and Avril Duncan. Back row: Mike Page (Vice-Captain), Niall McGill (Honorary Professional), Steve Tiffney (Honorary Secretary) and event organiser Bill Duncan. Picture: Marcus Tyler Photography

Top-ranked Scot Hannah Darling is an absentee due to the fact she’s not yet home from the US after making it to the NCAA Championship in California with South Carolina while Carmen Griffiths, last year’s winner at Ladybank, is also missing out on this occasion.

But, while maybe lacking the experience of the likes of McClymont, Mackintosh and Saxton, an exciting crop of youngsters that includes Ruby Watt, Evie McCallum, Carly McDonald, Freya Russell, Summer Elliott and Robyn Fowlie will certainly be seeing this as an opportunity to make their mark on the national stage.

The top 16 after two rounds of stroke-play on Friday advance to a match-play phase over the weekend, with the same number after that qualifying for the Clark Rosebowl.

Nairn Dunbar, home of 2010 winner Kelsey MacDonald, staged the Scottish Golf event during its centenary year in 1999 and this week’s edition is now marking the club’s 125th anniversary.

Bradley Neil landed a confidence-boosting win on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour at Musselburgh.

Bicentenary bash for Royal Perth Golfing Society

The first golfing society in the world in the world to receive Royal Patronage has celebrated its bicentenary with a gala dinner.

The Royal Perth Golfing Society and County and City Club was bestowed the honour in 1833 - nine years after it was founded - King William IV and is now among 70 such societies around the world.

Captain Robin Duncan said: “Members are rightly proud to be the first golfing body in world golf to be given Royal status and now we are entering a new and exciting chapter in our history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12-year-old Catkin Braes player Sabrina Wong, pictured playing in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) event in Thailand earlier this year, is the new women's course-record holder at Edzell. Picture: Getty Images/The R&A

“To mark our Bicentenary, we are reaching out to potential new members – and not just golfers. Our snooker room has been upgraded and is popular with members, as are our dining facilities.

“The club, however, is mindful of our rich golfing history and we are delighted to support the next generation of golfers being coached and guided in the game by Royal Perth’s honorary professional, Niall McGill.”

Confidence boost for Bradley Neil

Former Amateur champion Bradley Neil handed himself a confidence boost by winning the latest event on this season’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour.

Inverness member Jonathan Keith shows off the Craws Nest Tassie after his win at this year's Senior Open venue Picture: Carnoustie Golf Links

Still working hard in a bid to recapture the sparkling form from his amateur days, Neil carded an excellent five-under-par 67 at Musselburgh to land a one-shot success.

“A few ups with too many downs,” wrote Neil, who is playing on the Challenge Tour this week in Denmark, in a recent post on social media. “Been hard at work physically and mentally to cut out the mistakes.”

Panmure assistant pro Dominic Bradburn, winner of the previous event, shared second spot on this occasion with John Henry (Wilson Golf) and Neil Henderson (The Renaissance Club).

The next event on the circuit is already underway at Dalmahoy and runs until a week on Sunday as pros and amateurs battle to be at Dumbarnie Links later in the year for a grand final.

12-year-old Sabrina Wong hailed as ‘simply awesome’

Sabrina Wong, a 12-year-old who plays her golf at Cathkin Braes, underlined her star potential by setting a new women’s course record at Edzell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wong claimed the honour by carding a 67 during the Junior Tour Scotland’s visit to the Angus venue, where, with other scores of 74 and 69, she stormed to a 15-shot victory.

The eye-catching effort came after Wong, representing Hong Kong on that occasion, was the youngest player in the field for the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) event in Thailand earlier this year.

“Simply awesome,” said Junior Tour Scotland founder Paul Gibson of Wong’s latest performance as she finished miles ahead of Sofia McGhie (Lancaster) and Jade Potter (Northampton) as they shared second spot.

In an equally-impressive display, Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) shot three 70s to win the boys’ event by four shots from St Andrews player Finlay Galloway (69-71-74).

“Quickly becoming one of Scotland's best under-18s, and he's not 15 yet,” added Gibson, one of the top talent spotters in the country, of another exciting young prospect.

Cora Lee SWATS rivals aside at Dalmahoy

Dumfries & Galloway’s Cori Lee moved to the top of the Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour (SWAT) Order of Merits after producing a Nelly Korda-style performance in the latest event at Dalmahoy Hotel Golf and Country Club.

Lee opened with a superb 65 before adding a 71 for an eight-under-par total, winning the scratch section by 14 shots from West Lothian’s Margo Gardner (73-77), with Haggs Castle’s Jennifer Rankine (76-79) a shot further back in third place.

With a four-under total, Lee also topped the handicap leaderboard, finishing six shots ahead of Turnhouse member Isla McCrone (69-77).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three events, Lee leads the scratch standings by 32 points from Lucy Renton (Thornton) and eight points from Lynn Parsler (Braehead) in the handicap points battle.

The top six in both order of merits qualify for a grand final at Cabot Highlands (Castle Stuart) in September, with the next event taking place at Monifieth Links on 16-17 June.

Jonathan Keith lands Carnousties Craws Nest Tassie

Before it hosts The Senior Open for a third time in July, Jonathan Keith has become the year’s first big winner on the Championship Course at Carnoustie.

Restored to its traditional spring slot, the Inverness player claimed the Craws Nest Tassie after coming back from two down at the turn to beat Alex Cargill, who entered out of Arbroath but is a Carnoustie season-ticket holder, by 3&2 in the final.