Scottish Golf has defended a decision to radically overhaul the format for the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Championships from next year.

Paul Lawrie presented David Law with the trophy after his win in the 2009 Scottish Boys' Championship at Royal Aberdeen. Picture: Scottish Golf

The two events are effectively being rolled into one, albeit for separate titles, and the new model will not involve a match-play phase. Instead, players will battle it out in stroke-play over 54 holes.

Announcing the change, Scottish Golf said it “recognises that more flexibility within the scheduling for this event is needed”. The governing body also referred to the fact it currently clashes with The Open, saying that it provided “challenges” for both Scottish Golf and the players.

“The shorter format is intended to make the event more appealing and accessible for all players (and their parents), reducing accommodation costs and with the guarantee of three rounds of golf for all competitors,” stated Scottish Golf.

The Scottish Boys’ Championship had traditionally been held in April before a decision was taken to move it to a summer slot in 2017, with the Scottish Boys’ Open becoming the Easter event.

In addition, the format for the Scottish Boys’ Championship also changed at that time. Having previously been match-play from start to finish for a field of 256 players, it then switched to stroke-play qualifying before concluding with a match-play phase.

Under the old format, the last time a full field was achieved was in 2014 but, whereas around 250 players used to get the chance to feel excited about teeing up in it at the start of the new season, the number has dropped dramatically in its summer slot.

This year’s event at Lanark, for instance, attracted a total of just 127 entries while there was a field of only 43 for the Scottish Girls’ Championship at Cardrona, near Peebles. The new combined event will involve 156 players, with the field being split into 122 boys and 44 girls with no cut.

A Scottish Golf spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Over years of delivering this event – and many other national championships for young golfers - the team have heard from parents and players on the challenges of the events schedule as it stands.

“It is Scottish Golf’s ambition to widen the access to competitive opportunities for Scotland’s talented golfers and this format guarantees three rounds of golf against the best in the country. It also aims to prepare players for a potential future in the professional game, where 99 per cent of events are stroke play.”