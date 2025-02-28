Scottish golf clubs hit by membership drop amid 'financial pressures'

Scottish Golf says it is ‘acutely aware’ of situation being faced by some member clubs

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Golf is “acutely aware” of the financial pressure being faced by clubs around the country, which has been hammered home by a drop in membership numbers over the past year.

Though the exact figure for the year ending September 2024 has not been shared in the formal papers for the governing body’s upcoming AGM, a “slight decrease compared to the prior year” is referred to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helped by stakeholders giving the green light for the affiliation fee to be increased from £15.75 to £17.50 last May, a Regional Development Team is back on the ground around the country providing “targeted support”.

That, coupled with the feeling that bridges are being rebuilt under new CEO Robbie Clyde and interim chair Fraser Thornton, has led to an upbeat directors’ report being delivered to member clubs ahead of the AGM in Glasgow on 14 March.

Scottish Golf is reporting a “slight decrease” in membership numbers for the period ending September 2024 | Scottish Golf

It reads: “Over the past year, substantial efforts have been directed toward re-establishing and strengthening the relationship between Scottish Golf and its member clubs. A key milestone was the successful outcome of the Annual General Meeting, where approval was secured for an increase in the affiliation fee. This decision reflects the collective commitment of our members to support the long-term sustainability of the sport in Scotland.

“The commitment to increase the affiliation fee has played a crucial role in enabling us to drive the recruitment of a dedicated Regional Development Team. This strategic investment in additional resources will provide targeted support to clubs across the country, helping them navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By strengthening our regional presence, we will be better positioned to deliver tailored services and development programs that will directly benefit our member clubs and support the growth of golf at a grass-roots level.”

Helped by the increase in the affiliation fee, a deficit of £142,726 in the same period in 2023 has been turned into a surplus of £14,265 in the latest accounts for the Rosyth-based organisation.

“Income from affiliation fees experienced a slight decrease compared to the prior year, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by member clubs and the broader golf community,” adds the report. “On the expenditure side, the organisation was impacted by a range of wider economic factors, including inflationary pressures and rising operational costs.

“Despite these challenges, the organisation has maintained its commitment to prudent financial management, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to support the delivery of strategic objectives and sustain long-term financial stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team at Scottish Golf remains acutely aware of the financial pressures impacting member clubs, particularly in the current economic climate. Rising operational costs and the changing dynamics of the golf industry require ongoing adaptability and collaboration.

“To address these challenges, the organisation continues to engage in regular, constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders and sporting partners, reinforcing its commitment to the long-term development of golf in Scotland.

“Looking ahead, Scottish Golf is committed to building on the progress made during the year, continuing to deliver value to its members, and driving the growth and sustainability of golf throughout the country.”