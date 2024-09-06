Carla Burns receives her trophy from DGU President Frank Gloag. | Contributed

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster’s latest comprehensive round up of Scottish grass-roots golf

Scottish girl, 12, creates history

Twelve-year-old Carla Burns created a slice of history as she became the first female winner of an event staged by Dumbartonshire Golf Union in its 128-year history.

The Douglas Park member pulled off the feat in the Inter-Club Knockout Finals at Helensburgh, where she landed the Junior Handicap title.

“The Junior Handicap Matchplay competition had an entry of 50 boys and girls from clubs throughout the DGU area and was played from April this year,” reported DGU Secretary John Struthers.

Burns plays off a handicap index of 11.2 and received her trophy from DGU President Frank Gloag.

Graeme Robertson shows of the trophy at Dalmahoy after winning the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship for the second year running. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images | Getty Images

Double winner

The Tartan Tour has a new chieftain after Graeme Robertson became the first player in more than 30 years to successfully defend the Loch Lomond Whiskies’ Scottish PGA Championship title.

The 36-year-old achieved the feat in emphatic style at Dalmahoy, posting an impressive 19-under-par total over the East Course to win by six shots.

Robertson is the event’s first back-to-back champion since Ross Drummond in 1990 and the success ensured that he would top the Arnold Clark Tartan Tour Order of Merit for the first time.

“It’s been a great season, and I’m absolutely delighted to have won again,” said the Grangemouth pro, who also landed the Northern Open title earlier this season.

“I can’t ask for much more. Two Scottish PGAs and a Northern Open win in the last year. I only started my PGA training three years ago, but I wish I’d done it earlier. Every year I’ve been getting better and better and hopefully I can keep kicking on.”

Alan Martin is the new golf general manager at The Machrie on Islay | Contributed

Machrie’s new manager

Alan Martin is back on Scottish soil after expanding his knowledge and experience in the golf industry during a spell in Southeast Asia.

Martin, who hails from Eyemouth and did his PGA training at Dunbar, has been appointed as the new golf general manager at The Machrie on Islay.

His return to Scotland comes after a journey that included stints in Kuala Lumpur, Cambodia, Vietnam and Hong Kong, forging a strong network within the global industry.

Martin’s appointment comes on the back of The Machrie having been acquired by Another Place, a collection of hotels, with a new 19-hole social putting green called The Hebrides having been added to its existing facilities.

“I’m looking forward to joining Another Place, The Machrie,” said Martin. “This is a world-class course with unparalleled potential. The introduction of social golf here, alongside our established offerings, will elevate the experience for all our guests.”

Midlothian shows off the trophy at Eyemouth after landing back-to-back victories in the Scottish Women’s County Finals | Contributed

Midlothian do it again

On the same day as Hannah Darling became a Curtis Cup winner at the third attempt, her old Midlothian team-mates were crowned as Scottish Women’s County champions for the second year running.

Mid’s first back-to-back title triumphs in the event since 1933 came at Eyemouth and the feat was achieved in style with three wins out of three.

An opening-day 6-3 victory over North was followed by a 5.5-3.5 win over Borders before it was mission accomplished once again thanks to a hard-earned 5-4 last-day triumph over Lanarkshire.

Representing Mid on this occasion were Rachael Livingstone, Caroline Steedman, Kate McIntosh, Hilary Laughland, Anne Hanson, Megan Fallon, Karen Marshall and Wendy Nicolson.

Chris ‘Chippie’ Mailey got his hands on the Carnegie Shield at Royal Dornoch for a seventh time | Contributed

Record wanted

Chris ‘Chippie’ Mailey has his sights set on landing a new record for the number of wins in the Carnegie Shield at Royal Dornoch.

The 42-year-old, a member of both Brora and Royal Dornoch, captured the prize for a seventh time with a 4&3 win over defending champion Ewan Cuthbert in this year’s final.

Mailey, the golf and grounds manager at The Carnegie Club at Skibo, is now eyeing-up the record of 10 victories set by fellow Brora member Jimmy Miller between 1965 and 1983.

“Jimmy is a legend in these parts. His name is plastered all over the boards of clubs in the Highlands,” he said. “But that record is definitely in the back of my mind now, if the body holds up!”

The Blairgowrie Golf Club ladies’ section marked the 100th anniversary of female golfers gaining equal status at the Perthshire club | Contributed

Blairgowrie milestone

The Blairgowrie Golf Club has toasted a major milestone in its history - the 100th anniversary of female golfers gaining equal status to male golfers at a club which was founded in 1889.

The anniversary celebrations involved a fun game followed by a 1920s-themed event in the clubhouse.

Ladies captain Elaine Robson said: “The Blairgowrie Golf Club has an active and growing ladies’ section which now has more than 300 members, including 28 that have been welcomed this year.

“I was delighted that this important milestone fell during my captaincy, and that the event was such a success and enjoyed by everyone that took part."

Well-known members over the years have included British Ladies’ champions Joyce Wethered and Jessie Valentine, Scottish Ladies’ champion Fiona Anderson, Home Internationals winner Heather Anderson and current players Katy Alexander and Megan Ashley.

Fife show off the Midland Team Trophy after a win over Angus, Clackmannanshire and Perth & Kinross at Braehead | Contributed

Fife title double

New Golf Club St Andrews member Jim Wood and Lundin’s Fraser Blyth have both completed Fife Golf Association title doubles.

Having already won the Senior Stroke-Play event earlier in the year, Wood added the Match-Play crown after beating Lundin’s David Imrie 5&3 in the final at Ladybank.

McDonald, meanwhile, pulled off the same feat on the Junior front as he followed up his Stroke-Play success by also winning the Match-Play event at Scoonie, beating Scotscraig’s Alan Cunningham in the title decider.

Wood also helped Fife win the Midland Team Shield at Braehead, joining forces with Derek Paton, Kevin Blyth, Robbie McEwan, Ryan White, Paul Tulleth, Ross McDonald and Dave Patterson to come out on top against Angus, Clackmannanshire and Perth & Kinross for the third year running.

Dumfries & Galloway’s Cori Lee pictured with S.W.A.T. founder Alan Tait at Fairmont St Andrews | Contributed

Cori’s double win

Dumfries & Galloway member Cori Lee did the double in the latest Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour event at Fairmont St Andrews.

Due to fog and rain, the event on The Kittocks was reduced to just the opening round, which saw Lee produce one of the best rounds of the season.

She carded a brilliant five-under-par 69, which saw her claim the scratch spoils while her net 71 playing off plus 2 also secured the handicap honours.

Meanwhile, the tour’s founder Alan Tait is planning an increased number of events in 2025, with a schedule set to be released in either October or November in a bid to attract increased numbers for next year.

West Links Fidra won this season’s East Lothian Junior League | Contributed

League winners

No doubt inspired by meeting Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas during their visit to East Lothian earlier in the summer for the Genesis Scottish Open, West Links Juniors have enjoyed a purple patch.

West Links Fidra, runners up to West Links Bass last year, won the ultra-competitive East Lothian Junior League, with Bass being narrowly pipped for second place on this occasion.

Meanwhile, players representing West Links Juniors enjoyed a very successful visit to Dunbar for the East Lothian Junior Golf League Championships.

Pride of place went to Jack Collingswood as he retained the scratch stroke-play trophy while Ben Harley was crowned as the handicap champion and Ryan Killorn landed the under-14s title.

Bradley Neil won the latest Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour event at Strathmore | Contributed

Neil wins at Strathmore

Bradley Neil, a winner on the Tartan Pro Tour earlier in the year, has also now tasted success on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour.

In the ninth event of the season on Alan Tait’s circuit, the former Amateur champion shot a five-under-par 67 at Strathmore to win by a shot from Alyth’s Ethan Hurst and Fraser Moore of Mizuno Golf.

Moore continues to lead the way in the Golf Finance Ltd Order of Merit from John Gallagher and Dominic Bradburn, with the latest event at Deer Park finishing on Sunday.

Ben Robinson won the Tartan Pro Tour’s Leven Links Classic presented by Petrasco | Contributed

Tartan Tour praise

A new winner on the Tartan Pro Tour has paid a huge compliment to the circuit set up by Paul Lawrie and now acting as a pathway to the Challenge Tour.

Ben Robinson carded rounds of 68-64-66 for a 12-under-par total and a two-shot success in the Leven Links Classic presented by Petrasco.

“It was great to get the win,” said the Englishman, who picked up £4500. “To have the lead after two rounds and then go bogey-free in tough conditions in round three was very pleasing. Hopefully I can push on now for the rest of the year.”

While the circuit was initially set up with the aim of developing Scottish talent, it now attracts players from further afield, with Robinson’s compatriot, Rhys Thompson, topping last year’s Order of Merit to secure a Challenge Tour card for this season.

“I’ve enjoyed competing on it this year,” added Robinson. “I would recommend it to anyone playing professional golf in the UK at this level. It’s a good standard and they go to some great courses in Scotland. It’s a pathway to the Challenge Tour, which is the main reason why I decided to play.”

Cathy Panton Lewis is delighted with her team for next month’s Women’s PGA Cup in Oregon | Getty Images

Women’s PGA Cup team

Scot Cathy Panton Lewis has completed her Great Britain & Ireland team for the Women's PGA Cup, which is taking place at Sunriver Resort in Oregon from 3-5 October.

Heather MacRae (Gleneagles Hotel) and Holly Morgan (Lindrick) secured the first two spots after the Women’s PGA Professional Championship earlier this year and now they have been joined by Alison Gray (Ormskirk), Marie Martindale (Hampstead) and Suzanne Dickens (Thorpe Wood).

“I’ve got the best five players and it’s really exciting,” said Panton Lewis. “My focus is on helping the players perform their best while keeping it fun. It’s an important competition, but I don’t want them to feel nervous. I want them to enjoy the experience.”

The event is being staged for the third time, with The PGA Cup being staged at the same venue a few weeks earlier, when Craig Lee and Paul McKechnie will be flying the Saltire.

Professor David Bell CBE (left) with his successor as Royal Dornoch captain, Gary Bethune | Contributed

New captain of Royal Dornoch

The installation of Gary Bethune as captain has marked an historic milestone in the near 150-year history of Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

The two-time Carnegie Shield winner follows in the footsteps of his late father Dennis, a professional at Haggs Castle in Glasgow and Elgin Golf Club, who took on the captaincy role from 1987-89 and became president in 2009.

This is an immense honour,” said Bethune, a dentist who spent his working life in Elgin but returned regularly to the Sutherland village.

“It is remarkable to think that I am the first son to follow his father as captain of such a long-established golf club.”

The 61-year-old added: “My dad welcomed golfing greats and caddied for the likes of Tom Watson during their visits.”

Prestonfield’s Freya Constable, pictured after winning the 2022 Scottish Girls’ Championship, came out on top in Junior Tour Scotland event at Kilspindie | Scottish Golf

Junior Tour Scotland

Scoring was excellent at both Kilspindie and Portpatrick in the two latest events on this season’s Junior Tour Scotland circuit.

At Kilspindie, Cambuslang’s Joseph Kelly shot rounds of 68-67 for a three-shot win in the boys’ section over Connor Wills (Prestwick St Nicholas) and Nathan Tait (Aberdour).

A brace of 70s, meanwhile, saw Prestonfield’s Freya Constable finish seven shots ahead of her closest challenger, Stirling’s Erin Huskie, at the East Lothian venue.