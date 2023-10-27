Defending champion Ewen Ferguson and fellow Scot Bob MacIntyre will both resume just one shot off the lead when the second round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is completed on Saturday morning.

David Law chips onto the 18th green during his second round in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

After play had been disrupted on the opening day on Thursday due to bad weather, Ferguson and MacIntyre were among those who knew before heading out in the second circuit at Doha Golf Club that they wouldn’t get finished.

They both managed nine holes before play was suspended at 4.58pm local time due to fading light, standing three under for the round and nine under in total when the action was halted.

Scott Jamieson, who is fighting to hang on to his DP World Tour card, will resume on six under, having covered his opening 12 holes in one over after sharing the overnight lead following his opening 65.

Stephen Gallacher is also on six under with ten holes to play while Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren, who is also battling to hang on to his full playing privileges, restarting on two and one under respectively. In Warren’s case, that is currently on the wrong side of the projected cut mark.

David Law is the sole Scot to have completed 36 holes, having signed for a 71 as he completed his first circuit on Friday morning then adding a 70 to sit on three under.