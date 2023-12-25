Bob MacIntyre picked out his second at the 18th in the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club as his shot of the year. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Before turning their attention to 2024, the four Scottish players – Bob MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme – to make it to the DP World Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai picked out some of their highlights of 2023 and also opened up on the one shot they’d like to hit again.

FAVOURITE EVENT

Bob MacIntyre: “The Genesis Scottish Open. I lived a childhood dream (by getting himself in the mix in the final round). I didn’t quite get the trophy (being pipped by Rory McIlroy’s sensational birdie-birdie finish at The Renaissance Club), but it was still a dream.”

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Forrest picked out the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club as his favourite event in 2023. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Forrest: “The Irish Open has always been good to me and, after the Scottish Open, it probably has the best crowds. It’s not just the numbers. It’s a very golfing crowd as well. They are there for the golf and not just a day out.”

Ewen Ferguson: “The Genesis Scottish Open because I just love playing in Scotland and the grind of trying to do well on home soil. It’s such a big event in my own country and I love feeling that I’m a big deal in my own country when I play in it.”

Connor Syme: “I love the Genesis Scottish Open and being our home Open it is so special. But the reward for getting to the DP World Tour Championship is special and there’s no cut as well (laughing). That’s a nice bonus at the end of the year.”

FAVOURITE COURSE

Ewen Ferguson said his mulligan in 2023 would definitely be a birdie attempt at the 18th in the final round when he was still in with a chance of winning the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Bob MacIntyre: “Wow. I like this one. No, I love 17 holes (smiling of struggling to master the par-5 18th on the Earth Course in the time he’s played it as a DP World Tour card holder).”

Grant Forrest: “I really enjoyed The K Club as I thought it was a really good mix of longer holes and short holes, risk and reward as well. The par 3s were good and not overly long. It was the first time I’d been there and I enjoyed it, though we don’t go to too many bad ones, to be honest.”

Ewen Ferguson: “It’s probably going to be The K Club. I didn’t play amazing that week, but I loved the course and I look forward to going back whenever that might be.”

Connor Syme: “I love the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club. We obviously started in Abu Dhabi before that but everything about the Desert Classic, the course, the trophy and the backdrop is incredible, and it would be a dream to win that event.”

Connor Syme said his favourite course to play in 2023 was the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club, home of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

SHOT OF THE YEAR

Bob MacIntyre: “The 3-wood into the 18 at the Scottish. That was my shot of the year and the shot of the year was Rory’s 2-iron (smiling).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Forrest: “I’d probably say the 3-wood I hit into the 18th in Abu Dhabi in the final round. It was for my third shot after I’d had to hack out. I hadn’t hit a shot all day as it was just a case of battling and battling. I absolutely nutted it and, though I didn’t make the birdie putt, it was nice to make a par and that performance got my season up and running.”

Ewen Ferguson: “It would probably be the 3-wood into the last in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship as I felt very nervous but, from 255 yards, I hit it exactly where I was aiming with a low fade. I thought it was a brilliant shot considering how big it was to me (to finish in the top ten).

Connor Syme: “Somebody asked me the other day what my best shot was and it’s hard because it never really associates with a result. But I did have a hole in one this year - in the BMW International Open in Germany, having started with a triple bogey then holing a 5-iron - so it would hard to look past that.”

MULLIGAN

Bob MacIntyre: “My 3-wood off the 13th tee in the final round of the Made in Himmerland in Denmark as it cost me the golf tournament.”

Grant Forrest: “There’s more than one (laughing). It’s hard to pick one out, but probably in Japan, the par-5 16th hole, I hit two great shots but you couldn’t hold the green as it was that firm and I then hit a really poor chip and I’d probably want that one back. If I’d knocked that one closer, it would have set me up for a different finish.”

Ewen Ferguson: “The putt (a 30-foot birdie attempt when he was in with a chance of winning) on the 18th hole in the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry in the final round. I felt I got a bit unlucky, but I’d love to give that another go as I think I would hole it second time around.”