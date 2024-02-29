Survey by British Golf Greenkeepers’ Association highlights weather impact on courses

Scottish course manager reveals huge rainfall figure over winter period
Scottish greenkeepers have highlighted how this winter’s heavy rainfall throughout the UK has impacted golf courses.
Peter Smith, course manager at Bathgate in West Lothian, has recorded rainfall figures every month since 2013 and has seen a steady increase in recent years, with winter 2023 into 2024 the peak. Between October and January, 611mm of rain fell on the course – the equivalent of 2.5 average-sized swimming pools.
Other golf courses around the country have seen similar increases, but it’s not just the quantity that is causing problems. Alan Boyd, head greenkeeper at Bothwell Castle in Lanarkshire, explained: “It’s not the annual rainfall that causes us the problems but the downpours it comes in.
“We could handle 1-3mm every day no problem, but when you get 10-15mm a day, then 1-3mm per day for a week after it, that’s when we get problems.”
The British International Golf Greenkeepers’ Association surveyed greenkeepers around the UK and many also reported increased rainfall levels.
Drainage systems on golf courses are often outdated and no longer fit for purpose. That’s why a major job for greenkeepers during periods of heavy weather is digging out channels, clearing them of debris and ensuring water can flow away, off the course.
On many golf courses, what is ultimately required is serious investment in improving drainage capabilities, but this is an expensive endeavour, particularly when many golf courses also require investment in their irrigation system to help cope with the increasing incidences of prolonged drought during summer.
Golfers may criticise their greenkeepers when the ‘course closed’ signs come out. But the decision isn’t taken lightly and is always with the long-term health of the course in mind. The health and safety of golfers is also a serious consideration.
“I’m a golfer as well as a greenkeeper,” said Boyd. “I grew up playing golf, so I know how the members feel. But as a greenkeeper I’ve had to build a thick skin to what the members feel because we’re doing it for the long-term health of the course. I don’t make the decision lightly, but it’s important to make a decision with your head rather than your heart.”
