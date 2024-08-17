‘I just had a little meeting with the bunker - and everyone knows Scottish bunkers are no joke’

Talk about it all happening at once for German Esther Henseleit. Hot on the heels of being the silver medallist in the Olympics in Paris, the 25-year-old is now in the mix heading into the final round of the $2 million ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Even if she can’t overtake the 54-hole leader, American Lauren Coughlin, in Sunday’s final round on the Ayrshire coast, Henseleit is heading into next week’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews looking very good indeed for a spot on Europe’s team to defend the Solheim Cup in Virginia in a month’s time.

In Friday’s second circuit, the two-time LET winner ran up a triple-bogey 8 at the third. “I just had a little meeting with the bunker, and everyone knows Scottish bunkers are no joke,” she said, reflecting on that setback after taking three shots to escape from the deep trap before rolling up her sleeves to come home in 32 to salvage a 71.

German Esther Henseleit shares a laugh with her caddie during the third round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

Having followed that with a splendid six-under-par 66, matching the best score of the week, Henseleit sits joint-third on nine under alongside England’s Charley Hull, the European pair trailing Coughlin by three shots and second-placed Megan Khang by two shots.

“Yeah, I played really well,” said Henseleit of an effort that included an eagle and five birdies before dropping her only shot of the day at the par-4 16th, the toughest hole on the course. “Had a great front nine and then kept it going on the back nine, and yeah, just a really solid day. Didn't make many mistakes. Kept it pretty easy and simple and rolled in a few putts.”

Hull, who is already guaranteed one of the automatic spots on Suzann Pettesen’s side to defend the Solheim Cup at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club close to Washington D.C., kept her hopes of a first success on Scottish soil alive by picking up three shots in the last seven holes. Her birdie to finish meant she’s a combined nine under for the par 5s so far this week.

“Yeah, played very solid today,” said the 28-year-old from Kettering of her 69. “I was happy with how I played. It was quite cold out there, and we had a little bit of rain. But it was a good day and I’m looking forward to tomorrow because my boyfriend will be up here. He flies up tomorrow morning, so I'm buzzing.”

American Lauren Coughlin in action during the third round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

Hull’s effort so far has been one of her best on a links course, having talked more than once this week about her game being better suited to US-style parkland tests. “Just have fun and enjoy it,” she said in reply to being asked about her mindset for the final day. “Go out there, have a laugh and make birdies. And, if I don't make birdies, it's not the end of the world.”

Coughlin, a 31-year-old from Minneapolis, only landed her breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour a fortnight ago in the CPKC Women’s Open, the event won last year by Khang, the player leading the chasing pack here.

“Yeah, I think a lot of it is putting,” said Coughlin, who moved into pole position on the back of a bogey-free 66, with Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz being another player to card a six-under salvo in the third round, of an eye-catching burst of form that has lifted her to 26th in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings after being outside the top 100 earlier in the year.

“I started to get some confidence in the Asian Swing and since then I've been able to keep it going. I'm starting to hit the ball extremely well, and yeah, I'm just starting to feel really good about my game and myself and trying to keep it going.”

Khang, who started out in a share of the lead with Australian Minjee Lee, holed a monster birdie putt at the 17th in her 69. Based on her having reeled off 11 straight pars before then making three birdies over the closing stretch, the 26-year-old was asked how important it is to stay patient on links courses

“Yeah, definitely,” she replied, smiling. “I mean, it's so hard to say this is one of the nicer days but it is by far the best, at least with my wave. Obviously the wind was still a big factor. But I was joking with Charley and Minjee. They were in the opposite wave (for the opening two days) and I was like, ‘oh, this is nice today’. They just looked at me kind of funny!”

Lee, who is bidding to complete a family double after her brother, Min Woo, won the men’s equivalent at The Renaissance Club in 2021, slipped four back following a 72 but certainly can’t be discounted.

“I made two birdies in the first three holes, so I think I just didn't carry on the momentum,” said the 2019 runner-up at Gullane. “A couple of the putts just missed the holes. I think with links golf, sometimes it is what it is and sometimes you just have to take it on the chin.”

Also still in contention is Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko, who sits just five shots off the lead. “I missed a couple short ones early in my round today, and then I just wasn't holing the mid-range birdie opportunities,” she reported.