A lowest-ever ballot has been implemented for the Scottish Boys’ Open after the event’s first visit to Lundin Golf Club attracted a record entry.

2022 Scottish Boys' champion Fraser Laird will be in a strong field for the Scottish Boys' Open at Lundin. Picture: Scottish Golf.

The cut-off for the event at the Fife venue on 12-14 April has fallen at 0.8 after Scottish Golf received a total of 243 entries.

It demonstrates an exceptionally strong field of international entrants from numerous countries, including Ireland, South Africa, Germany and Finland.

Notable Scottish entries include 2022 Scottish champion Oliver Mukherjee and last year’s R&A Junior Open champion, Connor Graham.

Summer Elliott will be among the leading home hopefuls in the Scottish Girls' Open at Longniddry. Picture: Scottish Golf.

Mukherjee will be joined by his two brothers, Samuel and Cameron, while the field also includes Scottish Boys’ champion Fraser Laird.

Toni Ffinch, Scottish Golf’s Senior Events Manager, said: “A record low ballot for the Boys' Open this year sets us up for a few days of top-class golf.

“If there was ever a demonstration that boys' golf is heading in the right direction, this is it. The course at Lundin represents a great challenge at top amateur level.”

The Scottish Girls’ Open, which is taking place at the same time at Longniddry, received 180 entries with a ballot of 5.9. Home hopefuls this year include Summer Elliot, Freya Russell and Ruby Watt.

Stuart Clayton, Scottish Golf’s Director of Performance and Pathways, said: “Such a strong international field allows Scotland’s performance players the opportunity to compete against the best on their doorstep.