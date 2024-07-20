‘My locker is right next to Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, all the big names, surnames that start with an S’

Imagine walking into the locker-room on your major debut and finding that your one was next to the current world No 1 and a former Masters champion. No wonder Calum Scott felt “starstruck” when he arrived at Royal Troon on Monday, yet fast forward and he’s now one good round away from heading home to Nairn as the Silver Medal winner in the 152nd Open.

In the battle to be leading amateur at the Ayrshire venue, the 20-year-old holds a three-shot lead over Dane Jacob Skov Olesen, with American Tommy Morrison a further three shots adrift and Spaniard Luis Masaveu now looking to be out of the reckoning after slipping ten behind Scott.

“Absolutely,” replied Scott, who is bidding to become the first player flying the Saltire to claim the Silver Medal since Sam Locke achieved the feat at Carnoustie in 2018, to being asked if the biggest week of his career so far had been living up to what he had imagined. “I didn't really know what to expect until I got here. My locker is right next to Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, all the big names, surnames that start with an S.

Nairn amateur Calum Scott acknowledges the fans during the third round of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman

“First I was like I don't know if I should be here. I just kind of settled in on Monday and I was like let's get feeling starstruck out of the way and just focus on my game. I came here for a job, and that was to play as good as I can and see where that puts me.”

As things stand, it’s in a good place, having backed up his opening efforts of 71-75 with a one-under 70 to sit on three over. “I think shooting one-under in those conditions, it's pretty good,” said the highest-placed Scot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. “I feel like I left a lot out there, but I hit some really good approaches and putts out there.”

The Texas Tech player had talked earlier in the week about being excited to test his game against the best in the world. On the evidence so far, he’s definitely got the tools to mix it with the big guns when he eventually joins his big brother, Sandy, in the professional ranks. “There's been a few drives I've hit that I've been very happy with,” he admitted. “Specifically 16 yesterday, when I flew the burn and I think I had 160 to the flag. At that moment, it was a big drive for me because I was five-over and on the cut line.

“Yeah, I've hit some iron shots here and there and holed some really good putts and sort of under pressure as well coming down the stretch. Stuff I can take with me and that kind of confidence going forward. With regards to score, I don't think I'm doing too bad either keeping up with them. That's what golf is, just try to shoot your score. It doesn't matter what it looks like.”