Scottish amateur golfer chokes back tears at The Open after making cut and reveals next goal

‘I was just wanting to see where my game was compared to obviously the best there is’

What does it mean to make the cut as an amateur in The Open? Enough to leave you choking back tears if Calum Scott’s reaction to progress to the weekend in the 152nd edition at Royal Troon is anything to go by.

After following an opening 71 with a gutsy 75 in testing conditions on the Ayrshire coast, it was mission accomplished for the 20-year-old from Nairn on his major debut after teeing up his opportunity in the Claret Jug event by winning an Amateur Qualifying Series.

“Yeah, I'm very happy,” said Scott, who, cheered on by a small army of fans, made it with something to spare after giving himself a bit of breathing space after picking up his first birdie of the day in the second circuit at the par-5 16th in the company of DP World Tour winners Alex Noren and Tom McKibbin. “I feel like in a way I have overachieved, but, at the same time, I was just wanting to see where my game was compared to obviously the best there is, and obviously this field is one of the best in the world, a major on a golf course set up like a major. With the Scottish weather conditions it's even more like a major. I'm just happy to see where my game is at right now. I'm playing really good this summer, and I'm just wanting to show people what I'm capable of and what I know I can do.”

Nairn amateur Calum Scott shares a laugh with his caddie, James Vargas, before teeing off in the second round of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Tom Russo

In his first outing after returning home for the summer, the Texas Tech player finished second in the St Andrews Links Trophy, admitting the test in that had helped his preparations for this week. “It was very similar to this,” said the top-ranked Scot in the Official World Golf Ranking and younger brother of Sandy, who, after also enjoying a stellar amateur career, is Canada this week playing on the PGA Tour Americas. “Obviously St Andrews provides a different kind of test, but similar with the wind and the gusts, having to keep the ball on the ground as quick as possible and being really good at lag putting because it's hard to get it close to those pins on the edges of the greens. Yeah, that front nine was brutal. The downwind holes aren't any easier, either.”

Scott now has his sights set on claiming the Silver Medal as leading amateur, having teed up a chance to take revenge on Jacob Skov Olesen after losing to the Dane, who went on to be the eventual winner, in the quarter-finals in last month’s Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin. “That would be nice,” he said, smiling. “Silver Medal would probably be the intention, but just get as high up on the leaderboard as I can. I think Saturday and Sunday we'll see what the weather looks like, but I think two good scores and we can move up that leaderboard. Part of me feels like I can enjoy it a little bit more. Obviously it's been an unbelievable experience, but there's obviously another amateur still in the field and my goal is to beat him, try and get a Silver Medal.”