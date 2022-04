The in-form American has a five-shot lead with a score of -8 after some superb golf on day two in Augusta.

The omens are good for Scheffler as he looks to get his hands on a green jacket, although there is a high-calibre pack on his tail.

Our golf correspondent Martin Dempster, who is Georgia this week, joins sports editor Mark Atkinson to discuss Scheffler’s performance, Tiger Woods’ second round and Bob MacIntyre’s exemplary record in majors so far.