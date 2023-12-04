World No 1 Scottie Scheffler has still to decide if he’ll make a fourth successive appearance in the Genesis Scottish Open due to it falling in a “weird” part of the 2024 schedule.

Scottie Scheffler poses with the Hero World Challenge Trophy after his win at Albany Golf Course in Nassau. Picture: TGR Live.

Speaking after recording a three-shot success in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the 27-year-old admitted that the Olympics being held in France next August was an added element that he’d need to take into account when it comes to deciding about his summer schedule.

“Yeah, I've typically played the Scottish Open before The Open Championship,” Scheffler, who finished in a tie for third behind Rory McIlroy at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian in July after also teeing up there in both 2021 and 2022.

“It's a way that I like to kind of prepare for, but that gets to be a little bit of a weird part of the schedule with the Olympics being something that I'm obviously trying to qualify for and something I'm hoping to be a part of. To be honest, I haven't looked that far into the schedule.”

After finishing second behind Viktor Hovland in the two previous stagings of an event hosted by Tiger Woods at Albany, Scheffler was thrilled to get his hands on the iconic trophy, cementing his position at the top of the world rankings in the process.

“I mean, it was really cool for me two years ago just to get into this tournament,” said the Dallas-based player. “I had seen the Hero World Challenge pretty much my entire life and it seemed like such a fun time, only 20 guys, 20 of the best players in the world coming down to play Tiger's event.”

Referring to Woods making his comeback after being sidelined since April, he added: “It was very special this year having him back out on the course. Seeing him complete four rounds was so cool. It was fun getting in the lunchroom today and seeing him teeing off on the first hole, seeing the red and black walking down the fairways.

“As players, we're excited to see him back. We're appreciative of all he's done for the game and all he's doing for us players now off the course for the betterment of the PGA Tour with all the stuff going on with our tour.”

Scheffler’s third triumph of the year - he won the WM Phoenix Open in February before adding The Players’ Championship the following month - saw him set a new record for official earnings in a single season on the PGA Tour with a whopping $21 million. He also finished the campaign with 13 top-five finishes - the most in a single season since Woods and Vijay Singh both had 18 in 2005.