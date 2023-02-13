Scottie Scheffler regained the world No 1 spot from Rory McIlroy after recording his first win since last year’s Masters with a successful title defence in the $20 million WM Phoenix Open.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with the trophy after his successful defence in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

“Yeah, it's definitely good to get a first win of the year,” said the Texan after holding off Canadian Nick Taylor and in-form Spaniard Jon Rahm in the final round to record a two-shot success at TPC Scottsdale.

“I hadn't won since the Masters. Given myself a decent chance a few times. So it's definitely a lot of fun to kind of get this one done. Especially in the fashion that I did it, with those guys (Taylor and Rahm) both playing great golf.”

For the second day running, Scheffler only hit five fairways in the closing circuit as he signed off with a 65 for a 19-under-par 265 total, becoming the seventh player to successfully defend in this event and the first since Hideki Matsuyama in 2017.

“I hit some wild shots off the tee that were pretty uncharacteristic for how I usually shape the ball,” he said, reflecting on a success worth $3.6 million in the first of the PGA Tour’s new elevated events.

“I was just able to grind it out, make a lot of putts. I think I only had two bogeys this week, which is really good around this golf course. So I'm proud of that with my short game and putting. Hoping to build on this going forward.”

Scheffler’s win 12 months ago was his first on the US circuit before quickly adding the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play then becoming a major winner at Augusta National.

“I love the environment here,” he said of becoming a repeat winner in Arizona. “It's a lot of fun to play. I think the firmness of the golf course really suits me. Having the ability to play a lot of different shots. Hit it high, hit it low.