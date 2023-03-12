Scottie Scheffler regained the world No 1 spot from Jon Rahm just three weeks after losing it to the Spaniard as he coasted to victory in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton equalled the record for the back nine on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach by storming home in 29, which included five birdies to finish, to set a clubhouse target of 12-under-par.

But, after reeling off five birdies on the spin around the turn, including a chip in at the par-3 eighth, overnight leader Scheffler was always in control in the final round as he landed a whopping $3.7 million pay-day in an event worth $25 million, the 26-year-old Texan signing off with a 69 for a 17-under total and a commanding five-shot success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Scheffler of his sixth PGA Tour title triumph in just over a year. “I did a really good job of staying patient and got hot in the middle of the round.”

Scottie Scheffler celebrates chipping in for birdie on the eighth hole during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Scheffler’s second win in recent weeks - he also landed the WM Phoenix Open last month - came less than a month before the American heads to Augusta National as the defending champion in The Masters.

Hatton signed off with a 65 that contained seven birdies on the back nine. “No, especially with how I was hitting it off the tee on the front nine,” he admitted in typical honesty to being asked if he’d his scintillating back nine coming.

“Yeah, just pretty mad two and a half hours in the end, I guess, from standing on the 10th tee. So really happy with how it's played out. Yeah, good day's work.”

The two-time Alfred Dunhill Links champion finished in style as he cut a 4-iron from just over 200 yard to around the trees to around 11 feet at the last and rolled in the putt.

“Sure, it was a risky shot, but it never crossed my mind to just try and chip out,” he said with a smile. “But, yeah, for it to come out as well as it did, obviously I was delighted with. Then, yeah, very happy to hole the putt at the end of it.”