World No 1 Scottie Scheffler has called for PGA Tour players to be given some “clarity” after insisting that a US Senate sub-committee investigation earlier in the week hadn’t delivered any answers.

Scottie Scheffler talks to the media during a press conference prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

The investigation was called after the shock move last month by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to explore a commercial merger with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“I just think that yesterday, we didn't really learn a whole lot, again,” said Scheffler, speaking as he prepared to play in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a player on tour, we still don't really have a lot of clarity as to what's going on and that's a bit worrisome. They keep saying it's a player-run organisation, and we don't really have the information that we need. I watched part of yesterday and didn't learn anything.”

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, is due to return to work on Monday after taking a break due to a “medical situation” shortly after the annoucement was made without the likes of Scheffler, Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy having any knowledge of it.

“We are not involved in any of the discussions,” added Scheffler. “Should I have been? Probably not. But I'm sure that a few of our players’ members should probably have been involved.

“I love playing golf on the PGA Tour and that's the spot for me. I'll hoping that's going to exist for a long time. I felt like we were doing a good job before and then the agreement happened and now we have to navigate the whole deal.

“I think the tour is working hard to try to get us more information but it's tough when you're in negotiations to make everything public. It's hard to negotiate the public side. I understand the privacy of it but our player reps definitely need to be more involved in the process.”

It was revealed during Tuesday’s investigation in Washington that the proposals between the PGA Tour and PIF included Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy owning LIV Golf teams.