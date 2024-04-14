American repeats his 2022 Green Jacket win with four-shot success at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler is awarded the Green Jacket by 2023 champion Jon Rahm during the Green Jacket Ceremony at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

Some people were scoffing at Scottie Scheffler being compared to Tiger Woods - but maybe not now! Not after he became just the second player after Woods to become a multiple Masters champion as world No 1.

Scheffler was just getting started when he claimed his first Green Jacket by three shots in 2022. He’s since blossomed into the game’s dominant force and his latest Augusta National win was by four shots.

A closing four-under-par 68 - he mixed four birdies with one bogey coming home - gave the 27-year-old an 11-under-par total and, in truth, it was easy for him in the end.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Making his major debut, Swede Ludvig Aberg did his best to apply some pressure in the closing circuit but had to settle for second spot after a 69, with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (69) sharing third spot with American duo Max Homa (73) and Collin Morikawa (74) on four under.

It was Scheffler’s day once again, though, and he’s now finished first-first-second-first in his last four starts. This one was celebrated by a huge hug with caddie Teddy Scott on the 18th green before Scheffler let out a huge roar of delight. Five players have won this event as world No 1 but only Woods and Scheffler have pulled it off for a second time.

He’ll now head home to be at his wife Meredith’s side as they get ready to become parents for the first time and baby Scheffler is arriving in the world at a time when dad looks set to be the man to beat in this game for a long time to come.

"I can’t put into words what it means to me to win this tournament for a second time and I also can’t put into words what it means to be about to become a father for the first time. It is a special time for both of us,” admitted the winner of the 88th edition.

On a scorching day, Scheffler started out with a one-shot lead and was still in that position at the turn before, for one reason or another, he suddenly had some breathing space.

Having rolled in a curling right-to-lefter for a birdie to send up a huge roar at the ninth green and look as though he could indeed pull off a dream major debut, Aberg paid the price for being a bit too aggressive with his approach at the 11th as it ended up wet.

That double bogey was one of the big moments on the back nine, as was Homa, who’d put a spring in his step by stiffing his second at the tenth, taking a double bogey at the 12th after going through the green and having to take a penalty drop.

Morikawa, who’d started out as Scheffler’s closest challenger, was still hanging onto his coat-tails before running up two double bogeys in the space of three holes, admitting afterwards that he’d paid the price for being “greedy” on both occasions.

As all that was happening, Scheffler was upping his game at just the right time, picking up three birdies on the trot from the eighth – he almost holed his approach at the ninth and hit another cracker at the tenth – and, though giving one of those back at the 11th, navigating the 12th without any further spillage.

A two-putt birdie from miles away - Rory McIlroy had been in a similar position after two shots earlier in the day and four-putted - took him to nine under and that lead was up to three.

It might not have been his time on this occasion, but, on this evidence, Aberg is also destined to become a multiple major champion. A bridie at the 14th meant it was game on again only for Scheffler to match that by knocking his approach to a foot.

That left the young Swede needing a birdie or better at the par-5 15th but he could only manage a par after tugging his drive and had to lay up through the trees.

With the legendary CBS commentator Verne Lundquist calling the action there for the final time, Scheffler slammed the door shut by holing a nine-footer for his third birdie in four holes at the short 16th. “The hour belongs to Scottie Scheffler - there you have it,” said Lundquist in signing off.

After that seventh birdie of the day, it was a victory march for Scheffler over the last two holes and you really do wonder how many times he’s set to do that over the next couple of decades.

Fleetwood finished with a flourish to record his best effort here in eight appearances. “I had a beautiful day today,” said the Englishman. “It's Masters Sunday, and I had a bogey-free round, so there's not much to complain about.”

In his tenth attempt to complete a career grand slam, Mcllroy failed to break 70 over the four days, signing off with a 73 to finish just outside the top 20. “I guess it's more the same of what I've shown this year,” he mused.

Referring to having come in here on the back of a string of similar finishes in PGA Tour events, the world No 2 added: “It's not as if it's been a down week in comparison to the way I've been playing. It's just a matter of me trying to get my game in a bit better shape going towards the rest of the season.”