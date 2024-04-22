In-form American secures three-shot success in Monday finish for RBC Heritage in South Carolina

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with the trophy and the tartan jacket after winning the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Scottie Scheffler moved into a record-breaking lead in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup after making it four wins in five starts as the final few holes in the RBC Heritage were completed on Monday.

Five ahead when played resumed, the world No 1 had to settle for a three-shot win over Sahith Theegala but, as has become the case recently when Scheffler’s name has appeared at the top of leaderboards, the outcome was never in doubt at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head in South Carolina.

Having moved into pole position with a third-round 63, Scheffler signed off with a 68 for a 19-under-par total, becoming the first player since Bernhard Langer did the trick in 1985 to win The Masters and this event in back-to-back weeks.

“Definitely a lot,” said Scheffler in reply to being asked to describe his sense of accomplishment. “Last week was fantastic and coming into this week I didn’t have my usual prep work but showed up rested and ready to go. I got off to a slow start on Thursday but played some really nice golf in the middle of the tournament. Yeah, it’s nice to be done.”

Having also landed the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship during his impressive run of results, Scheffler is the first player to win four time in five starts on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods in 2007-08 and now leads the FedEx Cup standings by more than 2000 points with 16 weeks to go before the season-ending Tour Championship.

“Not really sure,” replied Scheffler, who is now taking a break as his wife, Meredith, prepares to give birth to their first child, to being asked to describe his evolution as a player, having landed his breakthrough win on the US circuit 14 months ago and this success taking his tally to an impressive ten titles.

“I think I’m just maturing as a person. On the course, I think the last month or so I’ve been as good mentally as I have in a long time and I think that’s why I am seeing some of the results. You know, just staying in it, doing the best I can. A lot of the stuff is easier said than done, but I am proud of how I’ve been mentally on the course the last bit.”