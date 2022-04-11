Scottie Scheffler 'cried like baby' before pulling of Masters win

The 25-year-old looked calm and comfortable as he capped a sensational run of form by making his major breakthrough with a three-shot success at Augusta National.

However, Scheffler revealed that he’d doubted himself before teeing off in the final round despite coming into the event on the back of three wins in four starts on the PGA Tour this year.

“I cried like a baby this morning,” said Scheffler, who joined Ian Woosnam (1991), Fred Couples (1992), Tiger Woods (2001 and 2002) and Dustin Johnson (2022) as players to claim a Green Jacket as world No 1s.

Scottie Scheffler poses with trophy wearing his Green Jacket after winning the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images.

“I was so stressed out. I didn't know what to do. I was sitting there telling (wife) Meredith, ‘I don't think I'm ready for this. I'm not ready, I don't feel like I'm ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed’.

“She told me, ‘who are you to say that you are not ready? Who am I to say that I know what's best for my life?’”

The Texas-based player led by five shots at the halfway stage before taking a three-shot advantage into the closing circuit.

No-one managed to catch him over the final two days, but that didn’t stop him from feeling the pressure.

“My stomach has been hurting for two days straight,” he added. “I think because it's the Masters. I dreamed of having a chance to play in this golf tournament.

“I teared up the first time I got my invitation in the mail. We were fortunate enough to play here in college, and I love this place. I love this golf course.

“You know, if you're going to choose a golf tournament to win, this would be the tournament I would want to win.

“You don't know how many chances you're going to get. You don't want to waste them. The human condition is to make things bigger than they really are.

“And years from now I would say people may not remember me as a champion, and that's fine. But, in the moment, you think it's a lot bigger deal than it really is.”

Scheffler had the luxury of four-putting the last as he held off a last-round charge by Rory McIloy, who matched the lowest closing round in this event with a 64.

“I tried not to look up,” said Scheffler of coming up the 72nd hole. “I tried to keep my head down and just keep doing what I was doing because I didn't want to break my concentration.

“The minute I did was on 18 green when I finally got on there and I had a five-shot lead and was like, all right, now I can enjoy this. And you saw the results of that (laughing).”

Scheffler heaped praise on caddie Teddy Scott, who was also on Bubba Watson’s bag when he won this event in 2012 and 2014.

“He's only worked for me now for maybe nine or ten events. He's doing pretty good,” said golf’s newest major champion.