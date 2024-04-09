World No 1 and No 2 in same group for opening two rounds at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy paired in marquee Masters group
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the world No 1 and No 2 respectively, are out in the same group on the opening two days of the 88th Masters.
The duo will have fifth-ranked Xander Schauffele for company in one of the marquee groups on Thursday and Friday in the season’s opening major. They are out at 10.42am local time in the first round before being the penultimate group in the second circuit.
The trio in front of them on both days will include defending champion Jon Rahm, who has been paired with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap, the young American who won as an amateur on a PGA Tour earlier this year but is now in the paid ranks.
South African Erik van Rooyen will hit the opening shot at 8am on Thursday as he heads out in a two-ball with debutant Jake Knapp.
Three-time winner Phil Mickelson, who closed with a 65 last year to finish joint-second, is out at 9.36am along with fellow American Tony Finau and Austrian Sepp Straka.
Afternoon starters in the first round include Tiger Woods, who is out at 1.24pm with Jason Day and Max Homa, with the last group on Thursday seeing 2020 winner Dustin Johnson tee off at 2pm along with Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.
