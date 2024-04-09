World No 1 and No 2 in same group for opening two rounds at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the world No 1 and No 2 respectively, are out in the same group on the opening two days of the 88th Masters.

The duo will have fifth-ranked Xander Schauffele for company in one of the marquee groups on Thursday and Friday in the season’s opening major. They are out at 10.42am local time in the first round before being the penultimate group in the second circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio in front of them on both days will include defending champion Jon Rahm, who has been paired with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap, the young American who won as an amateur on a PGA Tour earlier this year but is now in the paid ranks.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler pictured on the driving range at Augusta National in the build up to the 88th Masters. Picture: The Masters

South African Erik van Rooyen will hit the opening shot at 8am on Thursday as he heads out in a two-ball with debutant Jake Knapp.

Three-time winner Phil Mickelson, who closed with a 65 last year to finish joint-second, is out at 9.36am along with fellow American Tony Finau and Austrian Sepp Straka.