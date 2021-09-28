Scott Jamieson says Whistling Straits was 'just opposite of Paris'

Florida-based Scott Jamieson, pictured playing in the Hero Open in August, is back in Scotland for this week's 20th Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Along with his fellow Europeans, the 37-year-old is hurting over a 19-9 hammering handed out by Steve Stricker’s star-studded US side in the 43rd edition at Whistling Straits.

“I thought they played a lot better than we did,” said Florida-based Jamieson, speaking on his return to Scotland for this week’s $5.5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I watched a bit of it, not a ton, but every time I did watch it seemed if the Americans hit a poor shot it seemed to bounce out of heavy rough into the first cut, or just stay in the first cut. If the door was open for Europe to hit the green if the US had missed, they didn’t seem to do it.

“Europe hit a lot of good putts that didn’t seem to go in, lipped out. They holed a lot of putts. Just the opposite of what went on in Paris.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to play in front of those fans. Especially when you’re a couple down in a singles match. It would be an incredibly lonely place, I would think.”

Despite the record defeat on this occasion, Jamieson, who has played in a Seve Trophy, insists it doesn’t necessarily mean the Americans are in for a spell of domination.

“We just got beaten by a better team,” he added. “A lot of games come down to the last few holes and could go either way. It’s just golf.”

Jamieson, who is hoping for a big week on home soil, has been attending some University of Florida Gators games with his wife Natalie and their three young kids.

“It’s fun, It’s a good place to go,” he said of the 89,000-capacity Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. “My wife’s grandfather was a big booster to the university, so it’s a fun thing. He was a donator. We have some exceptionally nice seats, which is good.

“It’s very different to Ibrox. For one, I don’t understand the rules! It does get very loud but it’s not, it’s just different. It’s really loud and there’s passion, but it’s not the same.”

A message from the Editor: