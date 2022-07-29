Scott Jamieson says players should 'appreciate having things really nice in Europe'

The Florida-based Scot has played on the circuit for most of his professional career but recently teed up in two PGA Tour events in the US.

Spots in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky and the Barracuda Championship in California were available to DP World Tour players through the two tournaments being co-sanctioned along with the Genesis Scottish Open.

“I’d rather have been playing in the Scottish Open, but it wasn’t to be,” said Jamieson, speaking after a second-round 64 to sit on 14-under-par at the halfway stage of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, of missing out on the $8 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club.

Scott Jamieson in action during the second round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“But it was interesting getting to see how a run-of-the-mill PGA Tour event operates. Albeit it is one of their lowest-budget events, it probably makes you realise that we have things really nice here in Europe and I think a lot of guys don’t appreciate that.”

Through the Strategic Alliance between the two circuits, 10 spots on the PGA Tour will be up for grabs in the 2023 DP World Tour Rankings.

“We are certainly not a feeder tour by any means, but I think having that access is great,” said Jamieson, who currently travels back and forth across the Atlantic to play on his home circuit.

“I dont think it’s massively different to how it’s always been as guys would play well enough in WGCs or majors to make that step.

“Now we don’t really have WGCs any more and, given what is going to happen to the world rankings next year, I think we are going to have less access to some majors as well.