Scott Jamieson said he felt “really proud” after matching his best performance of the season to secure a DP World Tour card for a 14th consecutive campaign.

Scott Jamieson tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. PIctue: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Victory in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, the final regular event of the season, went to Sami Valimaki as the Finn birdied the first extra hole to beat 2020 winner Jorge Campillo in a play-off at Doha Golf Club.

Jamieson could also have been involved in that after giving himself good birdie opportunities at the final two holes, but it was mission accomplished as he finished joint-third to stave off the threat of having to pay a visit to next month’s Qualifying School final in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old, who had started the event sitting 119th in the Race to Dubai, needed a minimum finish of 53rd to climb into the all-important top 116 and join eight of his compatriots in retaining seats at the top next season. In the circumstances, it was a brilliant performance as he finished joint-third in the $3.75 million event, jumping 27 spots to 82nd.

“Yeah, delighted obviously,” said Jamieson of his week’s work, which matched an effort in the Korea Championship presented by Genesis in April. “Not the best situation starting the week, having spent the whole year the right side of the line. But I spent a lot of Friday afternoons watching the scoreboards to see if I was going to sneak in and I think that was probably half the problem. I was just trying to make cuts and keep my head above the water.

“Then, all of a sudden, this week I’ve got to have a result and not just making the cut. In my mind, it was top 20 minimum or you won’t be good enough. It’s amazing what the mindset can do.”

Jamieson, who picked up just over $200,000 to sign off his season on a high, joined Bob MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson, Connor Syme, Calum Hill, Richie Ramsay and David Law in retaining full playing privileges for 2024 while Stephen Gallacher had also been guaranteed a category following an administrative error over that this year.

“Really proud,” added Jamieson, who was even in with a chance of extending his season to the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa in fortnight’s time before coming up just short as far as that target was concerned. “It was a funny situation,” he added, having signed off with a 69 that contained four birdies in a row on the back nine, which he covered in a combined 18 under.

“Honestly, I felt if I’d got off to a good start, I probably wouldn’t even have thought about the issue of keeping my card. It would all be about trying to win the tournament. But I didn’t get off to a great start and, when I hit it in the water at the eighth, it could still be a lot of work to here but holing that putt completely turned my day around. It put me a little bit more at ease.”