Scott Jamieson hailed the Alfred Dunhill Championship as “my favourite week of the year” after finding himself sitting in the top ten following the opening round at Leopard Creek.

Scott Jamieson has made a promising start to the new DP World Tour campaign in South Africa, where he won the 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

On a day when home player Dean Burmester set the pace with a seven-under-par 65, Jamison carded a 68 that included six birdies to sit joint-eighth at the Malelane venue.

“Anything under par round here is a good start,” said Jamieson, who has finished in the top five in this event three times.

“I think it’s important to take advantage of the morning conditions when the course is going to be a little softer and there’s a little less wind.”

The Florida-based player praised the set up for an event that is being supported by all of the top South African players, including major winners Ernie Els, Louis Oosthizen and Charl Schwartzel.

“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “The course is so good. I’ve always loved coming here and every time I come it seems to get a little bit better, so I am thoroughly enjoying it.

“The greens (which have been relaid) are very good. Obviously we didn’t play here last year and that extra year has given them extra time. All the grain runs true and all with the slope now, which you generally expect but it makes for some treacherous putts.”

Jamieson, who recorded his sole DP World Tour win in the 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship, started the new campaign by tying for 15th in last week’s Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf.

But, after signing for this effort, he admitted: “I’m not that comfortable off the tee right now as I’m not 100 per cent sure if it’s going left or right.

“Thankfully, it’s not going a long way left or right (laughing) and I was able to hit some good iron shots after that and maybe a bit of time on the range can tighten my driving up.”

As is the case with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Scottish soli, this week’s event is hosted by Johann Rupert and Jamieson admitted: “It’s always a special week.

It’s a little too hot maybe, but I am so lucky as I’ve made some great fiends down here. I get to stay with them this week and it’s my favourite week of the year all the time.”

After taking a double-bogey 6 at his penultimate hole, Grant Forrest signed for a level-par 72, but Marc Warren, the third Scot in the field, faces a fight to make the cut following his 78.

Meanwhile, Irishman Séamus Power will make his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship debut alongside former winner Tyrrell Hatton, three-time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari and 2022 PGA Tour winner Sepp Straka at Yas Links next month.

Power, a two-time PGA Tour winner will make the trip to Yas Links after teeing it up alongside Hatton for Team Great Britain and Ireland at the Hero Cup.

