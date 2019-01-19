Scott Jamieson picks up more valuable Race to Dubai points

Scott Jamieson narrowly missed out on a second straight top-10 finish on the European Tour but a plucky late salvo in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship secured him valuable Race to Dubai points.

The Florida-based player signed off with two birdies in the $7 million Rolex Series event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, giving him a level-par 72 for a 10-under 278 total.

Grant Forrest slipped 30 spots after a closing 75 on his Rolex Series debut in the UAE. Picture: Andrew Reddington/Getty Images

That earned him a share of 11th spot to add to his joint-third in the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa last month as he made his first appearance on the 2019 schedule.

“It is an encouraging start to the year,” admitted Jamieson, who left it late last season to secure his card after finishing a career-best 26th in the Race to Dubai in 2017.

The 35-year-old, who started the day in a share of fifth spot, saw his hopes of last-round surge scuppered by an early bogey but was pleased about how he dug in thereafter in windy conditions.

“I played pretty well again,” he added. “A couple under would have been about right so that was disappointing. But a couple of birdies to finish saves the day a bit.

“I played great this week. I mis-read a couple of putts today after reading them great all week. I also holed a couple of good ones and was probably about par for putting today after picking up a couple every other day.”

It was a disappointing end to Grant Forrest on his Rolex Series debut as the 25-year-old slipped 30 spots to joint-42nd after a closing 76.

“I gave myself a lot of chances, but they just didn’t go in,” said Forrest after finishing on five-under. “I didn’t miss anything short, but I had a lot of 15-footers for birdies and it was as though there was a bit of cling film over the hole.

“I made a couple of great par saves at 16 and 17 and was really disappointed to make a 6 at the last. That was pretty costly, but I’ve still got plenty of positives to take from the week.”

He’s withdrawn from a 36-hole shoot-out for three spots in next week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic - but is still hoping he might get into the field at Emirates Golf Club through his ranking.

Richie Ramsay, who is already in next week’s line up along with Jamieson, two-time winner Stephen Gallacher, David Drysdale and Colin Montgomerie, finished 69th after a 76 saw him slip 11 spots in the final round.