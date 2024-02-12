Scott Jamieson shelters under a hotel umbrella during the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on Sunday. Picture: Josh Antmann

Scott Jamieson joked that he “looked a little bit like Mary Poppins” as he enjoyed another profitable week in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The 40-year-old Scot picked up around £125,000 after signing off with a best-of-the-day 65 to finish third behind Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino at Doha Golf Club on Sunday.

The eye-catching effort came a few months after Jamieson had produced an equally-impressive performance in the same event, finishing joint-third on that occasion to hang on to his DP World Tour card in the last regular event of the season.

Scott Jamieson produced another big performance in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, admitting he's a big fan of the test at Doha Golf Club. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

He picked up just over £170,000 for that timely display and admitted it had been an enjoyable week once again in the Qatari couple, even if he was caught out by some rain during the last round during the fifth and final event on a Middle East stretch on the circuit’s new International Swing.

“Spending a month here in the desert and I didn’t bring an umbrella with me and, lo and behold, the last day we got some rain,” said Jamieson, laughing.

Revealing why he ended up finding himself sheltering under a traditional brolly as opposed to a golf one, he added, still laughing: ”My caddie borrowed one from the hotel lobby this morning and I looked a little bit like Mary Poppins at times.”

Jamieson is now the top Scot in this season’s Race to Dubai, having jumped 24 spots to 23rd in the standings before heading home to Florida to recharge his batteries before embarking on the next phase of his campaign.

Reflecting on Doha Golf Club having brought out the best in him once again, he said: “It’s a great test and I really love this golf course. The guys who have taken over here have done such a great job. They’ve got the greens firm, fast and I think they had to hold them back a little bit this week because of the wind.”

Jamieson covered his final 12 holes on Sunday in eight-under-par and was home in 30, having been eight under for ten holes and home in 29 when he signed for a 66 in the third round in the 2023 edition.