Scott Jamieson on entry list for two DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned events in US

Scott Jamieson pictured lining up a putt in the ISPS Handa Championship in Tarragona, Spain, earlier in the year. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Glaswegian, who has lived in the US for the past four-and-a-half years, could be set to fly the Saltire in both the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky and the Barracuda Championship in California.

Jamieson needs a big performance in this week’s Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet to have any chance of securing a spot in the $8 million Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Failing that, he’s likely to be heading to Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville for the Barbasol Championship, having entered that event along with compatriot David Drysdale.

While Drysdale is planning to then head home to get himself ready for the Cazoo Classic at Hillside a fortnight later, Jamieson has also put his name down for the Barracuda Championship.

Being hosted by Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, that is being held at the same time as the 150th Open at St Andrews, with Jamieson running out of time in his bid to secure a spot in the season’s final major.

The same goes for 2021 Hero Open winner Grant Forrest, who is also on the Barracuda Championship entry list along with Craig Howie.

An incentive for DP World Tour players in both the US events is that the winner will secure an exemption for the PGA Tour.