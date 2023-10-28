Scott Jamieson went from sweating over his DP World Tour card to eyeing a second victory after an astonishing final ten holes in the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha.

Scott Jamieson celebrates after holing a birdie putt on the 16th hole in the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The 39-year-old, who needs a minimum finish of 53rd in the final regular event of the season, had led following an opening 65 on Thursday before finding himself sitting 35th after the opening eight holes in the penultimate circuit.

But, helped by encouraging words from his trusty caddie and fellow Scot Richie Blair, Jamieson turned his day round in spectacular fashion, holing putts totalling close to 200 feet as he covered the remaining ten holes in eight-under-par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home in 29, the Florida-based player signed for a 66 to sit joint-fourth on 13-under-par when play was halted for the day just after 4.45pm local time due to fading light at Doha Golf Club.

“Off to a slow start again, much like the second round, but Richie, my caddie, was brilliant,” said Jamieson, who started the event sitting 119th in the Race to Dubai but is 92nd in the projected standings in the battle to finish in the top 116. “He was like ‘look, you’ve got to keep going’ and, sure enough, I holed a nice putt (from 30 feet) on nine and started feeling a little better about myself.

“Then holed a pretty ridiculous putt (from 51 feet) on ten and another good one at 11 (22 feet) and 12 (50 feet) and then I just kind of blacked out after that, to be honest. I had no idea what score I was on playing the last hole, just completely lost all sense of where I was.”

Jamieson, who has occupied a seat at the top table since 2011, dropped below the card cut-off mark for the first time this season after missing the cut in last week’s Anadalucia Masters and admitted following his opening effort in this event that he’d put himself in a position where he had “nothing to lose anymore”.

The main goal is still to secure his playing privileges for next season but, if he can keep his putter hot overnight, a chance to add to a 2012 win in the Nelson Mandela Championship in South Africa could be a possibility.

“I’m going to be in a funny situation,” admitted Jamieson as he looked ahead to the final circuit. “A chance to win the tournament, but there’s also the massive elephant in the room as well, so I need to make sure I am in the right frame of mind to go out and try and win the tournament and hopefully the rest takes care of itself.”