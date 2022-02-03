Scott Jamieson off to another strong start as David Law also shines in UAE

Scott Jamieson walks up the 18th hole on day one of the Ras al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

On a day when the morning starters enjoyed the easier test at Al Hamra Golf Club, Jamieson took full advantage to card a seven-under-par 65, which, like his opening 63 at Yas Links in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship a fortnight earlier, was bogey-free.

This latest polished performance in the UAE earned the 38-year-old a share of the lead with German Sebastian Heisele, the pair sitting one ahead of a group that includes Law, who, in one of the last groups in the tougher afternoon conditions, holed out from 71 yards for a closing eagle-3 on the 18th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to a productive day for the Scots, Bob MacIntyre bounced back from his early exit in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai to card a 69, which was matched by both Grant Forrest and DP World Tour newcomer Craig Howie.

Jamieson is now a combined 19-under for his opening rounds this year, having also signed for a 69 in Dubai last week. “My iron play was good today,” he said of his latest first-day flourish.

“I didn’t drive it particularly well, although I wasn’t miles off the fairways. The fairways are firm and tricky to hit, but there’s not a great deal of rough, so I was still able to hit it reasonably close.”

In his 12th successive season sitting at the top table, the Florida-based player is producing some of the best golf of his career.

“I just picked up where I left off at the end of November,” he said of finishing last season on a high after cutting it fine before securing his card. “I did a bit of work but nothing dramatic.

David Law finished his opening round in Ras al Khaimah by holing out from 71 yards for an eagle, signing for a 66. Picture: Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.

“No great overhauls, which I’ve maybe been guilty of in the past instead of trying to improve what I have just a little bit here and there.

“I also think being ready mentally was key. I just wanted to make sure I was ready to hit the ground running and, thankfully, I was able to do that.”

While Law had been disappointed to finish outside the top 50 in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the 30-year-old Aberdonian had seen “positives” in his game, with an eagle and five birdies in this effort showing why.

“It was a good day,” said Law, who produced his 66 despite the windy conditions later on making the scoring two-and-a-half shots harder. “I holed some nice putts at good times and it’s a great way to start the week.”

On his last visit to this venue, the two-time Scottish Amateur champion secured his main tour card along with Forrest, MacIntyre and Liam Johnston.

“I was telling Max [Bill, his caddie] that the last time I was sitting on that balcony I was six pints in and having a great time,” recalled Law, laughing. “It’s certainly good to come back.”

In the Asian Tour's $5m Saudi International, Italian Matteo Manassero upstaged the stars to set the pace with an eight-under 62, though two-time winner Dustin Johnson (65) is already lurking ominously at Royal Greens G&CClub.