Scott Jamieson marks 300th start in style with course-record 63 in Abu Dhabi

Scott Jamieson tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

On a day when McIlroy had to settle for a level-par 72, which included three dropped shots in his last four holes, Jamieson set a blistering pace in the $8 millon Rolex Series event as he shot a new course record at Yas Links with a bogey-free nine-under-par 63.

The brilliant effort on a testing Kyle Phillips-designed course playing at 7,425 yards left Jamieson three shots clear in a world-class field, with Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton among his closest challengers in the clubhouse.

It was also a promising start to a new working year for Bob MacInrtre (69) and Connor Syme (70), but, in his 300th outing on the renamed DP World Tour, the morning definitely belonged to Jamieson.

Bob MacIntyre plays his third shot on the 18th hole during the first day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“Just really solid all day, to be honest,” said the 38-year-old in summing up his effort, which was sparked by a confidence-boosting birdie at the first and also included a burst of three gains to start the back nine then a nice one from 10 feet to finish.

Jamieson, who now lives in Ponte Vedra Beach with American-wife Natalie and their three young kids, finished 26th in the Race to Dubai in 2017, but just hasn’t managed to fire on all cylinders over the past four seasons.

As a result, he has slipped to 336th in the world rankings, but the man who played his amateur golf at Cathkin Braes wasn’t completely surprised to begin his 12th successive season on the European circuit on such a positive note.“This is the first off-season I haven't actually peeled the skin back and try to figure out how to get better,” admitted Jamieson, who recorded his sole victory in the Nelson Mandela Championship in Durban in 2012.

“Felt like the game was in a good place finishing in Dubai (in November) and just missed out on a top 10 there. I've been driving it a lot better the last few events of the year last year, so I was pretty comfortable where my game was. I just had to hope that it turned up again eight weeks later.”

An affable big man, Jamieson finished joint-eighth in this event in 2020 before making the top 20 again 12 months ago. Both those efforts came at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, but a change of venue hasn’t knocked him out of his stride.

“It's like playing in Scotland but it's warm,” he declared, smiling. “That's maybe the best of both worlds for me. It's a stunning-looking golf course. It's a great design.”

After cutting it a bit fine before securing his card last season, Jamieson is hoping to use this and and next week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, which is also part of the Rolex Series for the first time, to make things a lot more comfortable for him this time around.“When I started practising a couple weeks ago, I kept telling myself that you have to hit the ground running here because it could ultimately dictate how your season goes,” he said.

“If you miss the first two cuts of the year, then all of a sudden you feel like you're miles behind because there's such great prizes in the first couple of events. I was aware of that, so mentally I was trying to be as prepared as I could be.”

Taking up where he left off at the end of last season, when he tied for fourth in the DP World Tour Championship to finish eighth in the Race to Dubai, MacIntyre carded five birdies, three off which came in his opening five holes.

“I started off hot and I thought ‘this is going to be a good round of golf’,” admitted the 25-year-old Oban man afterwards. “I struggled a little bit in the middle part of the round, when it got a bit tougher, but it was solid enough and I’m delighted with how it all went.”

Syme bounced back from an opening bogey to play the remaining 17 holes in three-under, but David Drysdale and Marc Warren had to settle for 73 and 74 respectively in the morning wave.