When it comes to playing golf at Yas Links, Scott Jamieson seems to have developed a knack of tuning his engine like the cars roaring round the neighbouring F1 circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Scott Jamieson looks on from the fifth hole during day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Twelve months after giving himself a chance to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before fading on the final day, the Florida-based Scot is in the mix again at the halfway stage in the $9 million Rolex Series event.

After rounds of 67 and 69 on the spectacular Gil Hanse-designed course, Jamieson sits tied for fourth alongside Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez on eight-under-par, two shots behind Italian duo Francesco Molinari and Guido Migliozzi.

“I’ve had a mixed bag at Kingsbarns,” said Jamieson in reply to being asked if his good play at this venue was perhaps down to it being similar in some respects to the Fife venue, which was also created by American Hanse. “I’ve had some really good rounds there and some pretty average ones, too.” The 39-year-old has made 14 birdies so far, adding: “I think it’s a course that suits somebody that putts well, particularly inside ten feet and generally I’m pretty good at that, as it’s hard to hit it close.”

Francesco Molinari plays his second shot on the second hole during day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Jamieson, who landed his sole DP World Tour success in the Nelson Mandela Championship in South Africa in 2012, led going into the final day last year before ending up in a tie for tenth behind Belgian Thomas Pieters. “I’ve got to press on,” declared the quiet but very likeable Glaswegian. “There’s a lot up for grabs this year. There’s a Ryder Cup, there’s PGA Tour cards and a lot of money and points these two weeks, so I’ve got to keep it going.”

The top ten players in the Race to Dubai this year will secure PGA Tour badges next season. “It’s always been a target of mine,” said Florida-based Jamieson of that new carrot. “But, for the last however many years in my situation I’ve been stuck between a rock and a hard place. The DP World Tour was always a stronger option than taking a step back, if you like to, to go and play on the Korn Ferry Tour or something. When you’ve got a young family and a lot of bills to pay, you need money (smiling).”

Molinari, meanwhile, is making it very difficult to not think about the possibility of making a dream Ryder Cup appearance on home soil in September. Hot on the heels of his Hero Cup heroics, the 40-year-old is producing further evidence that he’s getting back to the form that saw him become Open champion at Carnoustie in 2018 and also the first European to win five points out of five in the Ryder Cup that same year.