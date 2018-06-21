Scott Jamieson copes with wind to challenge at BMW International

Frenchman Sebastien Gros coped best with testing windy conditions to take the lead after the first day of the BMW International Open in Germany.

With more than three quarters of the field over par at Golf Club Gut Laerchenhof in Pulheim, near Cologne – and no player bogey-free – the 28-year-old’s one dropped shot at the short 16th was impressive and he reached the clubhouse on four under.

It left him one ahead of a group including Scotland’s Scott Jamieson, Spain’s Jorge Campillo and European Tour rookie pair Aaron Rai and Henrik Sturehed.

Jamieson was more than happy with his round, which included six birdies. “Delighted with that. It was an extremely tough day with the wind up to 30mph at times,” he said.

US Open runner-up Tommy Fleetwood had a difficult day, posting a 74 after slipping from two under through five holes.