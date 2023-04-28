Scott Jamieson carded the joint-best round of the day with a seven-under-par 65 to sit inside the top 15 along with compatriots Grant Forrest and Bob MacIntyre at the halfway stage in the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis.

After an opening 73, Jamieson started the day ten shots behind the leader, Frenchman Antoine Rozner, but the 39-year-old Florida-based Scot made a big move in the second circuit at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon.

Jamieson, who’d recorded just one birdie in his opening effort, signed for nine, including four in the last five holes, on day two as he catapulted himself into a share of fifth spot on five-under alongside in-form Forrest.

Home hope Sanghyun Park, who was playing in the same group as Jamieson, shares the lead with German Yannick Paul on eight-under, one ahead of both Rozner (74) and fellow Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera, the other player to card a 65.

Scott Jamieson putts on the 18th green in the second round of the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea in Incheon. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

But, with Bob MacIntyre just one shot behind his two compatriots, it’s shaping up to be another good week for the Caledonian contingent on the DP World Tour after a trio of Scots finished in the top ten in Japan last Sunday.

“Yeah, it was good,” said Jamieson of his day’s work. “Yesterday seemed a bit of a struggle all day. I wasn’t quite on point off the tee and didn’t take chances when I had them. But today was a different story. Little bit better off the tee and hit a lot of good shots. Sometimes you get days when it just clicks and it’s nice and easy.”

Jamieson, who is bidding to add to a breakthrough win in the Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012, said he hadn’t been fazed by finding himself so far off the lead after the opening circuit.

“I was in the second group off yesterday morning and it didn’t feel like there was a nine-under out there and he (Rozner) was four shots better than anyone else,” he added. “You know that one good round at any point in the week is going to give you a big jump and the more so the earlier you do it.”

Now Jamieson is hoping to stay in the hunt over the weekend along with Forrest, who carded seven birdies in his 68, and MacIntyre, who picked up two shots late on for the second day running as he carded a 70.

“Sometimes you’ve maybe got to take pins on round here as you can play safe and end up with a really tricky two-putt for par,” said Jamieson of his strategy for the final two rounds. “There are certain flags you just have to say ‘right, I am taking this one on’ and then other ones where you need to be careful with. It’s just picking and choosing when to be aggressive.”

Forrest is becoming a perennial challenger this season, having recorded top-15 finishes in his last four starts, while MacIntyre is chasing a third straight top-ten finish. “I’m happy to be five under par,” said the Oban man. “I wasn’t on the best form today mood-wise. Must have gotten out of the wrong side of the bed.”

