Scott Jamieson and Bob MacIntyre hunting Kiwi Ryan Fox in Ras Al Khaimah

Having covered his last 29 holes in 14-under-par, Scott Jamieson is one of Fox’s closest challengers, one ahead of Bob MacIntyre, with Connor Syme and David Law also sitting in the top 20.

Having backed up his opening rounds of 63 and 69 with a 65 to move to 19-under-par, it’s Fox’s title to lose and that will certainly be the case if the 35-year-old repeats his fast start of four straight birdies in the penultimate circuit.

“It’s all on me tomorrow,” admitted Fox, the son of All Blacks legend Grant. “Someone is going to have to go out and shoot something really low or I’m going to have to play poorly.”

Bob MacIntyre during day three of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

His sole success on the DP World Tour came almost exactly three years ago in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth event. “The head is in a pretty good place,” added the leader.

Jamieson, who led heading into the final day in Abu Dhabi at the start of a four-event Middle East Swing, is playing catch up on this occasion. More of the same from his last round and a half, though, and he could be the man to put some pressure on Fox.

“I’ve driven it a little bit better compared to the last two days and also last week,” said the 38-year-old after signing for a bogey-free seven-under 65.

He’s started the new season with four straight cuts. “Everything has been really solid,” he added. “My game is in a good place and, yeah, I’m happy.”

Ryan Fox in action during the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Pole Adrian Meronk (64) sits alongside Jamieson, as do Spanish pair Pablo Larrazabal and Adri Arnaus, who won on this course on the Challenge Tour in 2018.

MacIntyre, who made seven birdies in his 68, faces the added problem of playing with a replacement driver as he attempts to reel in Fox.

“Unfortunately, my driver cracked on Friday morning and I’ve not got the perfect replacement but no-one does,” said the left-hander. “Off the tee, I’m just trying to find my golf ball. I don’t know where it is going to go as I’m struggling.

“I’m just trying to manufacture shots around the golf course. It’s not great, but, luckily, we are on a golf course that allows us to spray it a little bit and my iron play and my putting, everything else is in the best shape it’s been for quite some time.”

Syme signed for seven birdies in his 69, which moved him to 11-under, one ahead of Law, who is the hunt for a second successive top-10 finish at the same venue after covering his last 13 holes in five-under.

Craig Howie (70), Richie Ramsay (70) and David Drysdale (72) all sit in a share of 37th spot on seven-under.