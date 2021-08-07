Scotscraig success for American Caroline Inglis in Rose Ladies Series

Caroline Inglis, pictured in action in last week's ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Northern Ireland, won the Rose Ladies Series event at Scotscraig. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

The 27-year-old American carded a bogey-free six-under-par 66 to claim a two-shot victory as the Fife venue staged the first event in Scotland on the circuit set up last year by Justin Rose and wife Kate.

“It feels great,” said Inglis of both her success and also earning a coveted berth in the Women’s Scottish Open, which is being held at Dumbarnie Links for the first time.

Referring to the fact she’d played in last week’s ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, she added: “I wanted to stay over to give myself a chance to play in theScottish Open, so I am so excited.”

Inglis, who sits 351st in the Rolex Rankings, birdied the fifth and ninth to be out in 33 before adding gains at the 11th, 14th, 17th and 18th coming home.

The late burst gave her victory over compatriot Andrea Lee, who signed for five birdies and one bogey, with England’s Brogan Townend third on three-under after finishing eagle-bogey-bogey.

Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh, who landed her third victory on the circuit at JCB Golf and Country Club on Thursday, had to settle for a share of fourth on this occasion with a 70.

“I love links golf,” said Inglis, who tied for 22nd behind Germany’s Sophia Popov in last year’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon.

“I am looking forward to playing at Dumbarnie Links and I’m also in the qualifier at Panmure for the Women’s Open a week on Monday.”

