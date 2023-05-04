Scotscraig Golf Club has introduced gender-neutral tees in a move aimed at “enhancing the golf experience for all players” on the Fife course.

Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport has introduced new gender-neutral tees. Picture: Scotscraig Golf Club.

The move will allow golfers to choose tees based on skill level instead of gender, promoting “inclusivity and enjoyment for everyone”.

The step has been taken after the Tayport club felt that traditional gender-based tees had led to slow play and decreased satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager Liam Greasley said: "The addition of gender-neutral tees showcases our dedication to creating an inclusive environment. We believe this change will improve the golf experience for players of all skill levels and genders."

Club captain Scott Edwards and ladies’ captain Ruth Swanston both believe the new tee set up is a step in the right direction.

"This is an important development for golf,” said Edwards. “Offering gender-neutral tees allows players to engage in a more satisfying experience, leading to greater enjoyment of the sport."

Swanston also expressed her support, adding: "Gender-neutral tees break down barriers and promote camaraderie among players. It's an excellent way to encourage more people to play golf at Scotscraig."

Gemma Dryburgh, the top-ranked Scot in the women’s game, is an international ambassador for Scotscraig, having become the first person to fill that role on the back of her breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour in Japan last November.