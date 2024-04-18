Gregor Graham breaks par for second day running to sit third in individual standings

Scotland lead at the halfway stage in the European Nations Championship after Gregor Graham broke par for the second day running at Sotogrande in Spain.

Graham, the South African Amateur champion, followed his opening 69 with a 70, signing for three birdies and one bogey, which came at the first hole.

The effort left Graham sitting third in the individual standings, two shots behind Italian Michele Ferrero (69-68) and one behind Welshman James Ashfield (67-71).

Scotland are being represented in the European Nations Championship by, from left, James Morgan, Connor Graham, Gregor Graham and Gregor Tait.

Graham’s little brother Connor and James Morgan provided the two other counting scores for the Scots on the second day as they signed for 71 and 73 respectively.

Graham, who played in both the Walker Cup and Junior Ryder Cup last year, carded five birdies and four bogeys. Morgan, winner of both the Tennant Cup and Cameron Corbett Vase in 2024, mixed two birdies with two bogeys.

Gregor Tait, the fourth member of the Scottish side, was on course to provide a counting score for the second day running before dropping four shots in the last three holes for a 76.