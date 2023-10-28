All Sections
Scots just miss out on top-ten finish as Korea are crowned women's world champions

Scotland finished a commendable joint-11th as Korea cruised to a fifth title triumph and fourth in the last seven editions of the Women’s World Team Amateur Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Scotland, represented by Hannah Darling, Carmen Griffiths and Lorna McClymont, finished in a tie for 11th in the Women's World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi. Picture: USGA/Steven GibbonsScotland, represented by Hannah Darling, Carmen Griffiths and Lorna McClymont, finished in a tie for 11th in the Women's World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi. Picture: USGA/Steven Gibbons
Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) and Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths delivered the two counting scores for the Scots in the fourth and final round with a one-under-par 71 and 72 respectively at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

With Milngavie player Lorna McClymont’s 73 being discounted, it left the tartan trio with a seven-under-par total in the 30th staging of the Espirito Santo Trophy.

It meant the Scots came up short in their bid to improve on a best-ever seventh in the event in France 12 months’ ago, when Darling, McClymont and Chloe Goadby flew the Saltire.

But, taking into account a searing heat in the UAE and the quality of the field, it was another praiseworthy performance from the Scots.

Griffiths, the Scottish champion, finished joint-13th in the individual standings on six under while Darling (one over) and McClymont (five over) ended up T35 and T54 respectively.

Korea's 72-hole score of 22-under-par 554 was four strokes better than silver-medal winning Chinese Taipei and five better than the bronze medal winners Spain. The Koreans were represented by world No 4 Minsol Kim, Kyrorim Seo and Hyosong Lee.

In the paid ranks, American Alison Lee continued to produce a record-breaking performance in the LET’s latest Aramco Team Series event presented by PIF in Riyadh.

Lee fired a second consecutive 11-under-par 61 to break the circuit’s 36-hole record, which had previously been held by Scot Kylie Henry.

“If you told me at the beginning of the week I was going to shoot 22-under after two days I wouldn’t have believed you!” said Lee, who leads by six shots heading into the final circuit.

Henry followed her opening 65 with a 71 to sit joint-18th on eight-under, five ahead of both Kelsey MacDonald (70) and Laura Beveridge (68) as they also made the cut.

On the LPGA Tour, Gemma Dryburgh maintained her strong performance in the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, where she sits in joint-eighth heading into the final circuit.

The Scottish No 1 signed for a bogey-free five-under-par 67 in the penultimate circuit in Kuala Lumpur to sit on 13-under-par, five behind Rose Zhang after the American moved to the top of the leaderboard on the back of a 65.

