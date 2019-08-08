Scots facing two wooden-spoon matches at Downfield

Twelve months after a briliant title triumph at Ballybunion, Scotland need to beat Wales in the final round of matches to avoid the wooden spoon in the Women’s Home Internationals at Downfield.

Having already lost to Ireland on the opening day, the Scots were staring a second defeat in the face at the Dundee venue after going down 3-0 in the morning foursomes to England.

Royal Troon’s Hazel MacGarvie won her singles match for the second day running while there were also afternoon successes for Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) and Chloe Goadby (St Regulus).

In the end, though, England coasted to a 6-3 victory and now face Ireland in a title decider after they made it two wins out of two by beating Wales 6.5-2.5.

It is exactly the same scenario in the girls’ event, which is being held simultaneously and proving an even more painful experience for the hosts.

They have also now lost two matches, the latest seeing them go down 8.5-0.5 to England, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

On a day to forget, Rachel Foster (Prestwick St Nicholas) spared an embarrassing whitewash as she held Thalia Kirby (Stoke Park) in the final singles encounter.

In the boys’ equivalent, Scotland beat Wales 9-6 in the wooden spoon match at Ashburnham, where England claimed the title with an 8-7 win over Ireland.

l Dunbar’s Neil Fenwick shot a 10-under-par 62 to lead by a shot after the first round in the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Nokia Masters at Mannings Heath in West Sussex. His bogey-free effort contained five birdies on the bounce from 12th.