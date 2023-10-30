Scots facing fight in Spanish double-header to hang on to LET cards
The top 70 on the Race to Costa del Sol Rankings at the end of the season will retain their cards for the 2024 season, but, with only a Spanish double-header to come next month, the Scots are all currently sitting below the cut-off line.
Laura Beverdge sits 71st, so is closest to being safe without having to pay a visit to the Qualifying School, which is returning to Marrakech in Morocco in December.
Two-time tour winner Kylie Henry is the next highest among the Caledonian contingent in 90th, meaning she needs a strong finish to the season to retain her playing privileges.
The same goes for Louise Duncan, who produced a brilliant performance to come through both stages in last year’ Qualifying School in Spain but sits 92nd in the standings, and also Michele Thomson in 102nd spot.
The first of the Spanish events is the recently added Mallorca Ladies Open, which takes place at Golf Son Muntaner on 16-18 November, before the season concludes with the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana at Real Club de Golf La Brisas the following week.
Meanwhile, Hannah McCook finished as the top Scot on this season’s LET Access Series Order of Merit but missed on being among the six graduates. The Grantown-on-Spey player ended up 13th, one spot below her 2022 effort.
