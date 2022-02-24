Scots eye US Open spots in European Qualifying Series

The USGA has confirmed the berths in the field at The Country Club, Brookline, will be allocated to the top 10 aggregate points earners, not otherwise exempt, at the conclusion of the mini-series consisting of: the Betfred British Masters Hosted by Danny Willett (May 5-8), the Soudal Open (May 12-15), Dutch Open (May 26-29) and the Porsche European Open (June 2-5).

It is the third consecutive year the European Qualifying Series has taken place in this format having previously been a 36-hole European Final Qualifying event.

Local Qualifying will also take place at 109 sites in the United States and Canada from April 25-May 23, followed by Final Qualifying on Monday May 23 and Monday June 6.

Connor Syme played in the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot after securing a spot through the inaugural European Qualifying Series. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

Keith Waters, the DP World Tour’s chief operating officer, said: “The European Qualifying Series has been a big success since it was introduced in 2020, so we are pleased to continue our collaboration with the USGA again this year.

“The series adds further excitement and focus on our events, which take place in four different European countries in England, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.”

Last year, Guido Migliozzi was one of the players to earn a place in the field at Torrey Pines via the European Qualifying Series and the Italian went on to finish in a tie for fourth behind Jon Rahm.