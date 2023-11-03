Kingsbarns Golf Links is staging a new match involving the best young male and female golfers in Scotland this weekend.

The invitational tournament will see under-16s compete in an 18-hole match play mixed team event on Sunday.

The 26 boys and 14 girls competing have earned the opportunity on the back of performances during the 2023 season.

Spots were up grabs through Scottish Golf’s main junior events and the Order of Merit, while the line up has been bolstered by selectors’ picks.

A general view of the KIngsbarns Golf Links clubhouse during this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Half the players are representing Team Cambo while the others will be playing for Team Auchterlonie.

In the first match, Team Cambo’s Aidan Lawson and Oli Blackadder will take on Archie Cook and Finlay Galloway representing Team Auchterlonie.

Other clashes include Cameron Mukherjee and Jodie Graham joining forces for Team Aucterlonie against Team Cambo duo Brodie Cunningham and Sofia McGhie.

Participants will also have access to a coaching clinic, which will be run by former Scottish Women’s champion Chloe Goadby and Garry Forrester, the director of golf at Kingsbarns Golf Links, prior to the matches beginning.

The full draw is as follows (Team Cambo names first):

1st tee

10.10am Aidan Lawson/Oli Blackadder v Archie Cook/Finlay Galloway

10.20am Erin Huskie/Megan Fallon v Abigail May/Carly McDonald

10.30am Hayden Fowler/Kiron Gribble v Kai Laing/Luca Smith

10.40am Melissa Keay/Lara Douglas v Kaci Robertson/Louise Martin

10.50am Brodie Cunningham/Sofia McGhie v Cameron Mukherjee/Jodie Graham

10th tee

10.10am Joseph Kelly/Jamie McDonald v Oliver Robertson/Finlay Watt

10.20am Katie Mackenzie/Ava Graham v Ava Paterson/Lucy Moran

10.30am James McLardy/Reece Coyle v Jamie Reid/Sean Smith