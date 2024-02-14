Dumfries & County project secures funding after being in pipeline for ‘several years’

A junior programme is flourishing at Dumfries & County Golf Club, as illustrated by the turnout for a junior section day out last year. Picture: James Erskine

Golfers in the “forgotten corner” of Scotland have been handed a huge boost after it was revealed that funding has been secured for a new state-of-the-art practice facility in the south of the country.

The exciting project unveiled by Dumfries & County Golf Club includes a four-bay range, four-hole academy course and a short-game area - all utilising Huxley Golf artificial surfaces - with the aim being to “foster the development of golf in our area”.

With club professional James Erskine as its driving force, the plan has been in the pipeline for “several years” and will now come to fruition at a time when a junior programme is flourishing.

Part of the plan for the new state-of-the-art facility at Dumfries & County Golf Club. Picture: James Erskine

“As a club, we are excited about this project as it will allow us to further develop our junior programmes,” Erskine told The Scotsman. “We have been delivering free coaching in the local primary schools, with our professional team providing coaching to over 3000 children in Dumfries.

“As a result, we are currently seeing strong growth in our junior section, which includes 30 hours coaching with membership from as little as £100 per annum for 5-13 year olds. These initiatives are all funded by the Children’s Golf Trust and the Stanley Morrison Trust, both of whom have been massive supporters of growing the game in the ‘forgotten corner’ of Ayrshire and the South West.”

The main aim of the facility is to bring juniors into the game but, at the same time, it could provide a platform to help talented youngsters to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Andrew Coltart, who came through the ranks at Thornhill for going on to become a DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup player, as well as multiple Challenge Tour champion Liam Johnston from Dumfries.

“One of the issues we have in fostering young player development in Scotland is the quality of all-weather facilities available,” added Erskine. “Young kids struggle to get game time on appropriate courses to aid development. We have been working closely with The Stanley Morrison Trust to create a facility that facilitates this exact issue. Thankfully, due to funding generated by myself we are in a position to deliver on the above.

Dumfries & County Golf Club professional James Erskine is the driving force behind the proposed new facility at the club. Picture: James Erskine

“The Stanley Morrison Trust, the club and several local businesses have donated generously to allow this facility to come to fruition. The really cool thing about the facility is that it’s exclusively for the use of junior golfers daily after school and they don’t need to be a member. This shows the club’s commitment to looking after future generations.

“The additional benefit to Dumfries & County is that it links with our ladies’ and introductory membership programmes and offers our members a fantastic facility into the mix. Golf clubs are very fixed in their approach to membership and the creation of such a facility will allow the club to become more diverse safeguarding the future of the club.

“The main objective is to create a club that is the centre of the local community and ensure long-term stability. All profits from the facility will be used to further enhance development programmes and create opportunities for both our junior and senior sections of the club.

