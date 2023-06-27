Scotland is being used by The R&A to test out a new initiative aimed at growing golf around the world.

Pictured at the launch of Golf.Golf in St Andrews are, from left, Olivia Farquhar, Niall Horan (R&A Ambassador and Co-Founder, Modest Golf Management), Ruaridh McCallum and Phil Anderton (Chief Development Officer, the R&A). Pictured: Ross Parker/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The launch of Golf.Golf was supported by R&A ambassador and singer songwriter Niall Horan at an event held at The R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews.

The R&A’s ambition is to successfully pilot the programme in Scotland this year through working with Scottish Golf and for its affiliated national federations to then roll it out across global venues and so increase worldwide participation in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Anderton, Chief Development Officer at The R&A, said: “We have seen golf’s popularity boom in recent years with more people playing golf more regularly. We must capitalise on this growth by promoting the many positive social and health benefits of golf and offer opportunities to learn to play that are fun, accessible and inclusive.

“This is why we have created a promotional campaign featuring global stars, national sporting heroes and everyday people to build awareness of how fun and easy it is to learn to play golf and which offers a simple to use digital platform so they can freely book lessons at facilities near to them.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the pilot being run in Scotland and learning from the experiences of those people who take part in the activities.”

Backed by former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, as well as Olympic gold medal curler Vicky Wright and Scotland rugby captain Jamie Ritchie among others, Golf.Golf portrays the game as “fun, inexpensive, easy to understand, a place to make new friends and a great way to stay mentally and physically fit”.

Sessions are aimed at a wide range of potential players, from children to women-only groups and one-to-one coaching delivered by professionals and volunteers that will support them in learning to play golf in a fun and welcoming environment. Administration of the platform is done centrally, leaving venues to focus on delivering fun and inexpensive golf experiences in welcoming environments.

Fraser Thornton, interim Chief Executive of Scottish Golf, said, “This campaign is perfectly placed to encourage people who are already warmed up to the idea of sport, into our great game of golf.