Scotland stun title holders England in Home Internationals

Balmore's James Wilson led Scotland's fightback in the afternoon singles session on the second day of the R&A Men's Home Internationals at Hankley Common.

Bouncing back from a narrow defeat to Ireland in the opening set of matches, the Scots stormed to a 10-5 victory despite losing the morning foursomes at the Surrey venue.

Balmore’s James Wilson led the afternoon fightback as he beat Jack Dyer of Boyce Hill 3&2 in the top singles match.

Other points were then delivered in the next three games by Auchterarder’s Rory Franssen, Connor Wilson of Castle Park and Kirkhill’s Lewis Irvine.

Franssen beat Brabazon Trophy winner Sam Bairstow (Hallowes) 3&1, Wilson won by the same margin against Jack Dyer (Boyce Hill) and Irvine triumphed by two holes over Frilford Heath’s Olly Huggins.

Scottish champion Angus Carrick (Craigielaw) lost his match, as did Turnberry teenager Ruben Lindsay, but the Scots also dominated the bottom half of the order.

Team captain Matthew Clark made it four points out of four as he beat Arron Edwards-Hill (Chelmsford) by two holes, before 2019 Scottish champion George Burns (Williamwood) and Murrayfield’s Andrew Ni both added 2&1 victories.

Burns beat Zachary Chegwidden (Orsett) while Ni’s win came against Rye’s Laird Shepherd, the St Andrews-based Amateur champion.

Victory had already been secured before Irvine’s Stuart Easton added some more icing to the cake with another 2&1 win over Royal Lytham’s Callan Barrow, winner of this year’s Scottish Open Stroke Play Championship at Southerness.

Earlier, Irvine and Easton had joined forces to win their morning foursomes match 3&1 over Chegwidden and Shepherd.

Clark and Carrick, meanwhile, won 2&1 against Jack Bigham and Josh Hill, the two youngsters playing in this event after already helping England win the inaugural Boys’ and Girls’ Home Internationals at Woodhall Spa earlier in the year.

The duo had also represented Great Britain and Ireland in the Jacques Léglise Trophy in Sweden last month.

Ireland are favourites for the title after making it two wins out of two with victory over Wales.

Scotland need a big win over Wales on the final day and also an England victory over Ireland to have a chance of landing a first title triumph since 2012.

