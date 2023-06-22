Scotland’s sides for next month’s European Team Championships have been selected and it’s set to be a family affair in the men’s Division 2 event.

Gregor and Connor Graham, pictured with their sponsor Andrew Kennedy of Clayton Caravan Park at St Andrews, have been selected in the men's side to represent Scotland in next month's European Team Championship B Division in Slovakia.

Brothers Connor and Gregor Graham are heading to Slovakia to represent their country along with Calum Scott, Gregor Tait, Matthew Wilson and Oliver Mukherjee.

Connor Graham and Scott are the only survivors from last year, when the Scots ended up in Flight C at Royal St George’s after a disappointing performance in the stroke-play qualifying.

As a result of that finish, the Scots are missing out on playing in this year’s main event, which takes place at the same time in Belgium.

The women’s team heading to Finland will be spearheaded by Hannah Darling and Lorna McClymont, the talented duo having just been selected to represent GB&I in next weekend’s Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch.

Joining forces with them in this instance will be Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open winner Jasmine Mackintosh and Scottish Women’s champion Carmen Griffiths, as well as Penelope Brown and Jennifer Saxton.

In-form Summer Elliott, who has landed three wins in her last three events, has been selected for the girls’ edition, which takes place in France. Her team-mates will be last year’s Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open winner Grace Crawford, Freya Russell, Evie McCallum, Sofia McGhie and Ruby Watt.

Also for a Division 2 event, the boys’ team heading to Slovakia, meanwhile, consists of Dylan Cairns, Aidan Lawson, Brodie Cunningham, Alexander Farmer, Fergus Brown and Jake Johnston.